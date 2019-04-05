

Tony Sipp is a key part of a Nationals bullpen that has struggled for most of the young season. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — They were only three pitches, two sliders and a fastball, but they showed what could be a razor-thin margin between swimming and sinking in the National League East this season.

Tony Sipp jogged out of the Washington Nationals’ bullpen late Thursday afternoon, shadows creeping through Citi Field, and Robinson Cano waiting at the plate. The New York Mets had a runner on first with two outs in the eighth. Washington had a two-run lead. And Sipp had one job: Retire the left-handed Cano, and his day would be finished.

He threw those three pitches, a get-me-over slider, low-and-inside fastball and another slider for strike three. Cano watched them all without swinging. The Nationals eventually won, 4-0, and Sipp’s lone out was as critical as any other.

“It’s definitely a little cat-and-mouse out there, because I know exactly what he can do,” said Sipp, a 36-year-old matchup specialist. “He knows me probably better than any other lefty. I’ve probably faced him more times than most lefties.”

He has actually faced Cano more than any other hitter throughout an 11-year career. It had been a tie between Cano and Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, at 25 plate appearances, then came their 26th meeting. This goes back to when both were in the American League West — Sipp with the Houston Astros, Cano with the Seattle Marines — and Cano always had his number. Before their matchup on Thursday, Cano had eight hits, three home runs and a 1.099 career OPS against Sipp.

But this season has brought encouraging results for the 35-year-old reliever. Cano is 1 for 3 with a single, sharper grounder to first base and now a looking strikeout while representing the tying run. When the Nationals signed Sipp on March 13, it was, more than anything, so he could face lefties such as Cano, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in the NL East. The Nationals will play the Mets, Phillies and Braves 57 times. They are 3-3 against them after their 4-0 win over the Mets.

And how Sipp fares against Cano, Harper and Freeman, once all the at-bats are added up, could reflect Washington’s success in close division games, and dictate their chances in what should be a wire-to-wire race.

“That’s the reason why we got him, to get left-handed hitters out,” Manager Dave Martinez said after Thursday’s game. “I know what the history was but, like I said, I got to have confidence in these guys.”

That last part — “got to have confidence in these guys” — came after the Nationals’ bullpen was beat up in their first five games, then sturdy in the sixth. Sipp’s had a hand in both sides. In a 9-8 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, he gave up an eighth-inning single to lefty Odubel Herrera that led to a run. He was hooked after two batters, about how long most of his appearances last, showing how crisp he has to be in every one.

Sipp gets no lag time once he steps onto the mound. He also sees the same hitters on loop, an occupational hazard for a matchup specialist. There has already been a lot of Cano, in three of his four outings, and the Nationals have two more with the Mets before heading to Philadelphia for a three-game series.

“Everyone knows the situation,” Sipp said. “Facing [Cano] over and over, I’d rather have someone that I have a little more success against. But yeah, it’s definitely fun facing any of the top hitters in those type of situations.”

Past at-bats against Cano gave Sipp a clear plan in the 26th: Don’t get ambushed early; a lot of Cano’s hits have come on first pitches. Don’t leave anything in the middle of the plate. Reach for your best sliders and splitters. And, above all else, be careful.

But Cano wasn’t aggressive this time, and Sipp was surprised to get a strikeout without a swing. He later joked that he’ll take that every time if Cano wants to “let me do my job out there.” Cano has an .847 career OPS. Harper is one of the league’s most feared power hitters. Freeman led the NL with 191 hits and 44 doubles last year. Sipp will face other lefties this season, a lot of them, but none will be more important or familiar than those three.

