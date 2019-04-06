Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro screams into his glove after giving up a three-run home run to Clint Frazier in the eighth inning. (Gail Burton/AP)

The New York Yankees arrived at Camden Yards with a fragment of the offense that produced the most home runs in major league history a season ago. The first two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles showed plenty of that power remains.

The Orioles dropped the series and fell to .500 with a 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. In the series’ first two games, the Orioles (4-4) have allowed 14 runs, all coming via seven Yankees long balls.

[Yankees holding it together amid mounting injuries, but how much more can they endure?]

New York slugger Aaron Judge provided two Saturday, both off Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy, giving him his eighth career multihomer game and fourth against the Orioles.

The most damaging blow came from Clint Frazier, on the Yankees’ roster because of an injury to Giancarlo Stanton. Frazier’s three-run homer off Miguel Castro’s elevated slider returned the lead to New York (4-4) a half-inning after it had lost it.

The Orioles threatened in the eighth, but Chris Davis’s seven-pitch battle with the bases loaded ended with a groundout to first, pushing his hitless streak since last season to 40 at-bats.

Bundy’s second start of 2019 was as brief as his first. He again allowed three runs in 3⅔ innings, with four of the Yankees’ six hits off him going for extra bases.

Between Judge’s homers, Trey Mancini tied the game at 1 with his fourth home run, a rope to right-center field off New York left-hander J.A. Happ. With a two-out double in the third, Mancini has six extra-base hits among his first 12 hits of 2019.