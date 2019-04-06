

After enduring some midseason hiccups, Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant appear back on track for their third straight title. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

April angst has swept through the NBA — on the court, on social media and on the airwaves.

Over a 72-hour span this past week, the Golden State Warriors were slapped with fines for criticizing referees, San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was ejected just 63 seconds into a game for losing his temper, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe got the boot for chucking the ball at Joel Embiid.

[Wizards interim president Tommy Sheppard must step out of Ernie Grunfeld’s shadow]

The impromptu game of dodgeball was actually the second time Embiid had come under attack: Giannis Antetokounmpo took issue with the Philadelphia 76ers center opting to crown himself the league’s most unstoppable player. “Other people should say that about you,” Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday. “You don’t say that about yourself.” Elsewhere, Fox Sports West’s Don MacLean accused James Harden of “manipulating the game somehow, almost like cheating it” while broadcasting the Houston Rockets’ blowout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Two MVP candidates, two unnecessarily spicy exchanges.

All of this bad behavior and testy talk is a sure sign that the playoffs are near at last. Wednesday marks the final night of a 2018-19 regular season marked by the moodiness of its stars. LeBron James’s glitzy Lakers experiment went bust, Jimmy Butler abandoned the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Anthony Davis upended the New Orleans Pelicans. Even the contenders were not immune: Kyrie Irving kept rocking the boat for the Boston Celtics, and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant repeatedly flashed his short-tempered disdain for the media and his critics.

It might be best to frame the postseason with this question: Whose internal drama and personality differences can be swept under the rug? Or, put another way, how valuable will chemistry be in such a volatile landscape?

After serious midseason hiccups, Durant, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors look back on track. Golden State has won six of seven and looked borderline unbeatable along the way. “This year, we’re healthy,” Coach Steve Kerr said, citing Curry’s knee injury in the run-up to their second straight title. “To me, we’re in a much better position than a year ago.”

[ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith denies NBA court-rush: ‘Do I look that stupid?’]

By compiling a 32-6 postseason record since Durant’s 2016 arrival, the Warriors have every reason to believe that maintaining their precarious internal harmony is the key to their three-peat hopes. Houston, Golden State’s chief foil in 2018, feels similarly empowered against the rest of the West: Harden presents clear matchup problems for less-proven teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.



Houston Rockets star guard James Harden is poised to win his second straight scoring title. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Although a slow start and long-term injuries to Chris Paul and Clint Capela threatened to send the Rockets’ season off course, Harden’s scoring brilliance and improved team defense has generated significant late-season momentum. The 2018 MVP is averaging 36.2 points, the most since Michael Jordan’s 37.1 in 1987, and Houston has the league’s best record since March 1. “James just has command of his game, and the [entire] game, and he gets what he wants,” Coach Mike D’Antoni said. “If he doesn’t do it, it’s because he had an off night, not because of what [defenses] are doing to him.”

If the West seems likely to hinge on a long-anticipated rematch, the LeBron-less East is less predictable than it has been in a decade. The intrigue owes to the distinct profiles of the top four contenders.

The Celtics boast the most impressive pedigree thanks to conference finals trips in 2017 and 2018, but they have suffered through sharp swings in their play that could portend an implosion. The 76ers have been the most aggressive, adding Butler and Tobias Harris to form a devastating starting five, but their accelerated timeline raises questions about whether they will be ready to function as one under the playoff glare. The Toronto Raptors are the sleeping giant: Their impressive record and star talent indicates a sky-high ceiling, but they must rely on Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry to pick their games up — together — after missing significant time.

The East’s final contender, the Bucks, boast the league’s best record, its top point differential and the fewest distractions. Antetokounmpo has effortlessly captained the East’s most efficient attack, and his balanced supporting cast is heavy on useful, complementary pieces — and light on ego. Given that the Bucks haven’t won a playoff series since 2001, the question is whether Coach Mike Budenholzer’s systematic approach to offense and defense holds up to postseason scrutiny.

Despite their newcomer status, the Bucks, like the Warriors, should reach the Finals if they perform to their regular season standard — heavy emphasis on should. Kerr might feel confident and Milwaukee might look focused, but the takeaway from such a turbulent year is simple: Brace for the unexpected.

More from Ben Golliver:

Expect Wizards to be deliberate in GM search. They will have plenty of options.

Ernie Grunfeld is gone, but his missteps loom over Wizards’ future

Lakers cap lost season by shutting down LeBron James