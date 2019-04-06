

The Mets' Juan Lagares steals second base against the Nationals during the fifth inning Saturday afternoon. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports)

NEW YORK — A pitchers’ duel turned into a slugfest and, when it ended, it was again the eighth inning that did the Washington Nationals in.

The Nationals were in control, if only on the surface, after Wilmer Difo crushed a two-run homer to the right field upper deck in the top of the eighth Saturday afternoon. But the lead wasn’t safe in the bottom half of the inning. That has been the case for the Nationals all season — with their bullpen reeling, their new setup man struggling and leads slipping when the end is near. The New York Mets slugged back-to-back homers as they scored three eighth-inning runs on their way to a 6-5 win at Citi Field that came just two days after the Nationals had found the right combination to finish a win.

That, for now, looks like a mirage after Justin Miller and Tony Sipp couldn’t preserve the lead that Difo delivered. The Nationals have given up 17 runs in their first seven eighth innings of the season. And, because of that, they are 3-4 and still grappling with an issue that has already lingered too long.

Saturday was Patrick Corbin’s second start since signing a six-year, $140 million contract in December. In his first, against the Mets on Sunday, he gave up two runs in six innings and got a no-decision. The bullpen lost his three-run lead in the eighth, Trea Turner hit a walk-off homer in the ninth and, by day’s end, Corbin’s strong showing was pushed into the background.

That happened again Saturday. Corbin’s uneven effort was spoiled by three solo home runs, and the game was decided after it had been turned over to the relievers. Corbin did strike out seven of the first 10 hitters he faced, including young Mets slugger Pete Alonso on a full-count slider in the first, and he kept the Mets unbalanced with his four-pitch mix. He got Amed Rosario in the second with three straight sliders that fell out of the zone. Brandon Nimmo also went down on a slider, Corbin’s best pitch, before Alonso doubled to crack the lefty’s rhythm in the third. Yet Corbin retired Robinson Cano one pitch later, on a weak flyout to center, and that stranded Alonso in scoring position.

Mets starter Steven Matz, on the other hand, was erratic right away. He walked two in the first, another in the second and ran his pitch count to 82 by the end of the fourth. But Washington couldn’t capitalize early. It got two on to start the second, then Difo struck out swinging, Corbin laid down a sacrifice bunt and Victor Robles struck out, too. Matz punched out eight in his first two trips through Washington’s order. That meant Corbin’s first mistake led to the game’s first lead.

In the fourth inning, the Mets’ J.D. Davis ambushed a first-pitch sinker and lined it over the wall in right-center. It was his first homer of the year and woke the crowd from its afternoon nap. Corbin settled back in right after, retiring the next three batters on six pitches.

Matz was hooked for a pinch hitter in the fifth. And it was then, against the Mets’ bullpen, that Washington’s offense began breathing.

Anthony Rendon smacked a leadoff double off Robert Gsellman in the sixth. Rendon has a hit in six straight games and is 12 for 23 with four doubles, three homers, six RBI and nine runs in that stretch. The eighth run came after Ryan Zimmerman brought him home with a groundout. That tie didn’t last long, though: In the bottom half of the inning, Davis hit his second homer, and Michael Conforto went deep two batters later. Conforto’s was his first of the year and his fourth against Corbin in 14 career at-bats. The lefty’s day ended after six innings; he had nine strikeouts, but those three home runs stained his final line.

And the action only began there.

Robles scored from second on a passed ball in the seventh to inch the Nationals within one. Rendon knotted the score with a leadoff home run in the eighth. After a Juan Soto single, Difo unknotted it with his two-run homer, but that only led to the Mets’ back-to-back blasts in the bottom half. First came Alonso’s, a laser to left-center, and Cano followed by golfing one out to right.

Miller allowed the two home runs. Sipp came in with the bases empty after a double play, but he gave up a double to Conforto, hit pinch hitter Jeff McNeil and yielded an RBI single to Keon Broxton. That rally was too much for the Nationals to overcome.

Heading into the season, the Nationals planned for Trevor Rosenthal to pitch the eighth before closer Sean Doolittle handled the ninth. But Rosenthal has made three appearances this year, thrown 31 pitches and been charged with seven earned runs without recording an out. He remained in the bullpen Saturday as the game unraveled. The pitchers in his place only provided more of the same results.

