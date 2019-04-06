

The Washington Capitals will sit defenseman John Carlson, center Nicklas Backstrom and forward T.J. Oshie for Saturday night’s regular season finale against the New York Islanders. With the Capitals having already clinched the Metropolitan Division and secured their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team will look to rest a few of their regulars, while captain Alex Ovechkin will still hit the ice.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said he approached each player individually about resting for the season finale and collectively, they made a decision if playing or resting would better prepare them for the first round of the postseason.

Reirden “just came and asked what would be my best chance of being fully engaged and fully ready for Game 1 and I thought by sitting out tonight, you really get two days out of it, two extra days,” Oshie said. “Today you are preparing and playing in a game and tomorrow you are recovering from a game. I think that rest will be good for me. I need to be high energy and kind of try to set the pace out there and to do that, I need all the rest I can get.”

With 51 goals, Ovechkin is chasing his eighth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leader in goals. While it looked like Ovechkin would run away with the award, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl is sitting at 49 goals ahead of the Oilers bout against the Calgary Flames late Saturday night. No player in NHL history has led the league in goals eight times.

“He doesn’t need to miss any time right now,” Reirden said of Ovechkin. “He wants to play because he wants to amp his game up and get better and be in a situation where he can play his best hockey.

“Last year I thought [Ovechkin] felt really good about playing in that last game and gave him a competitive advantage going into the series against Columbus and then he felt like it was something that felt him best up for success.”

Goaltender Pheonix Copley will be in the net Saturday night, and will play the full game. Reirden said there was a discussion about having Braden Holtby play for part of the game, but decided against it.

During Saturday’s morning skate, with Backstrom and Oshie out of the forward lines, center Evgeny Kuznetsov centered the top line alongside Ovechkin and forward Tom Wilson. Center Lars Eller anchored the second line next to Carl Hagelin and Brett Connolly. Center Travis Boyd manned the third line, with Jakub Vrana and Dmitrij Jaskin, who hasn’t played since Feb. 17. The fourth line consisted of center Nic Dowd and forwards Andre Burakovsky and Chandler Stephenson.

Caps expected lineup:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Connolly

Vrana-Boyd-Jaskin

Burakovsky-Dowd-Stephenson



Orlov-Niskanen

Siegenthaler-Jensen

Orpik-Djoos



The Capitals are still awaiting their first-round playoff matchup, with three teams still in play: the Carolina Hurricanes, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington could play Carolina, who secured their first playoff appearance since 2009, if Carolina and Pittsburgh both win Saturday or Carolina loses and Columbus loses in regulation. The Capitals could play Pittsburgh if Carolina beats the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh loses in regulation to the Rangers. Washington could play Columbus if Columbus wins and Carolina loses in any fashion or Columbus loses in overtime or shootout and Carolina loses in regulation.

