

Cassius Winston and Michigan State are seeking their first national championship game berth since 2009. (Alex Brandon/AP)

No. 2 seed Michigan State, winner of the East Region, will play No. 3 Texas Tech, a first-time Final Four team out of the West Region, in Saturday’s second national semifinal. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 8:49 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson).

Stream: March Madness Live.

Odds: Michigan State minus-2, as of Saturday morning.

How they got here: Michigan State (32-6) finished the regular season winning seven of its eight final games to claim a share of the Big Ten title, before going three for three in the conference tournament to claim that crown, as well. Despite that, the Spartans landed in the same region as top overall seed Duke, a move by the selection committee that drew widespread condemnation. Michigan State had a relatively easy time of it once in the tournament, beating No. 15 seed Bradley, 76-65; No. 10 seed Minnesota, 70-50; and No. 3 seed LSU, 80-63. That set up a date with Duke, a March classic between blue-blood programs and hall of fame coaches. The Spartans won, 68-67.

The Red Raiders (30-6) won 15 of their first 16 games and finished atop the Big 12 standings. They lost to West Virginia the conference tournament title game, but have looked dominant since. Texas Tech cruised through its tournament schedule — a 72-57 win over No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky, a 78-58 triumph over No. 6 seed Buffalo and a 63-44 victory over No. 2 seed Michigan — before toppling No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Region final to reach its first Final Four in school history.

Final Four history: Michigan State is in its 10th Final Four, and eighth in the past 21 seasons, which leads the nation. The Spartans’ 10 total trips are eighth-most of any school. They won the national championship in 1979 and 2000, and played in the title game in 2009. But Michigan State has lost four of past five national semifinals. Texas Tech has never played in the Final Four.

They said it: “Everybody would like to have what Duke and Kentucky have as far as personnel. Both of them have had incredible years, but experience does matter too, you know. Somewhere there’s probably a happy medium. If you don’t have the best talent, you’d better be very old and very experienced.” — Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo.

“We’ve seen the lion roar and we’ve roared back.” — Michigan State injured wing Joshua Langford, discussing his team’s resilience.

“There’s guys on our team that have given up Netflix after 9 p.m. There’s guys on our team that have given up social media. There’s guys that have given up fried food. You basically have to sacrifice something. In our culture, if you say you’re going to do it, you’d better do it, or you’re about to get roasted. So me this year, it’s no beer, no desserts, no candy. I haven’t had any ice cream, candy, cake, beer, since first day of practice. A couple things, though. Did you know a Pop-Tart is not a dessert? It’s a breakfast. I’ve eaten a lot of Pop-Tarts, man, since October.” — Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard.

“I’m sure once I walk out there for the first time, it will hit home. I’m living a dream right now.” — Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney.

Read more

At this star-starved Final Four, an underdog is guaranteed to have its day

This Final Four pits the unentitled against the unentitled. It’s a Final Four without famed “one-and-done” players, a Final Four built off the painstaking, day-to-day, years-long quest for improvement. Even perhaps its best player, Michigan State leader Cassius Winston, when asked to critique the player he was upon arrival in college, began with, “I would say clueless. (Read more)

Virginia basketball is entering the Final Four ‘with a smile on our face’

The Cavaliers aren’t going to be satisfied with anything short of the school’s first national championship in men’s basketball. But in many ways, whatever unfolds in the sport’s final weekend is simply a bonus. (Read more)

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter enters Final Four in scoring slump, but Tony Bennett is not worried

The likely future NBA lottery pick’s numbers are down. His teammates and coach aren’t worried one iota about the state of the Hunter’s offensive game entering Saturday night’s national semifinal. (Read more)

Kihei Clark’s pass, a play Virginia won’t forget, was one no one saw coming

Without one of the most remarkable plays in NCAA tournament history, the Cavaliers would be home this week and Tony Bennett would still be hearing doubters claiming his system can’t produce a Final Four team. The author of that play was Clark, the 5-foot-9 inch freshman point guard. (Read more)

Kyle Guy and fiancee can post wedding registry online after all, Virginia athletic director says

The kerfuffle surrounding the wedding registry of Kyle Guy and Alexa Jenkins is over, according to Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams. After the Cavaliers guard and his fiancee said they were told posting their wedding registry online constituted an NCAA violation, Williams said the couple would be permitted to do so. (Read more)

‘There is life after Ralph’: Looking back at Virginia’s surprise run to the 1984 Final Four

Virginia’s journey, much like the last time the Cavaliers were within two wins of a national title, has featured constant reminders of a crushing loss along the way. Here’s a look back at that 1984 run. (Read more)

With Texas Tech in the Final Four, Lubbock wakes up a basketball town

If Lubbock seems a worthy place for a little surrealism, well, the 230,000-odd people who live there seem to be feeling just that. They’re adapting to one of those truths hard to process because it previously had occurred precisely never. The whole thing is almost absurdly fresh. (Read more)

Expect Michigan State and Virginia to emerge from Final Four

The Post’s Neil Greenberg says Virginia has a 74 percent win probability on Saturday night, while Michigan State has a better than 50 percent chance to win. (Read more)