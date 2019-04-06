

Auburn players during a Friday practice session at the Final Four. (Matt York/AP)

No. 1 seed Virginia, which won the South Region, will face No. 5 seed Auburn from the Midwest Region in Saturday’s first national semifinal. Here’s what you need to know.

When: 6:09 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson).

Stream: March Madness Live.

Odds: Virginia minus-6, as of Saturday morning.

How they got here: Virginia (33-3) started the season with 16 straight wins before the first of two losses against Duke. Its only other loss came to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Cavaliers opened the NCAA tournament with double-digit wins over No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb and No. 9 seed Oklahoma. Then came two close calls: a 53-49 win over No. 12 seed Oregon and last Saturday’s 80-75 overtime win over No. 3 seed Purdue. That was Virginia’s ninth win against a ranked team this season, a school record.

The Tigers (30-9) have won 12 straight games entering the Final Four, including four games in four days to win the SEC tournament. They were 6-6 in their last 12 games before starting this win streak. Auburn opened the NCAA tournament with a one-point win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State. Then came the heavyweights; The Tigers beat No. 4 seed Kansas, No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky, the last victory coming in overtime.

Final Four history: Virginia is in its third Final Four, and first since 1984. The Cavaliers lost both of their previous national semifinals: to North Carolina in 1981, 78-65, and to Houston in overtime in 1984, 49-47. Auburn has never played in the Final Four.

Fast facts: Entering the Final Four, Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense and turnovers per game. The Cavaliers are fourth in three-point field goal percentage defense, fifth in field goal percentage defense and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio. . . . Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Virginia’s Elite Eight win over Purdue; it was his first career double-double. . . . Virginia is one of just two Division I schools with players from five different continents on its roster. . . . Both teams have already set single-season program records for wins. . . . Auburn star Chuma Okeke had surgery for a torn ACL suffered in the Sweet 16 and will not play. He is not expected to travel to Minneapolis. . . . The Tigers are the first team to beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky consecutively in the NCAA tournament, according to Reuters; those are the three winningest programs in Division I history. . . . Auburn has made 445 three-pointers this season, the most in the nation.

They said it: “We’re fortunate to find guys that are better than people think. . . . Whether they have four stars, five stars, or whatever the rankings are, that stuff’s insignificant, especially in basketball. It’s more what do they do when they get there and how do they develop. I think we always try to find guys that are sneaky good — that’s the word we try to use — and go after them.” — Virginia Coach Tony Bennett.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re shooting. You could be shooting at Rucker Park in Harlem, or you could be shooting in a football stadium. You just have to have confidence.” — Virginia guard Kyle Guy.

“When I got to Auburn, our basketball program, our athletes may have been recognized as athletes, but they didn’t wear a lot of Auburn basketball gear because it wasn’t — we weren’t holding up our end. And so I’m glad now that our men’s basketball players can join the other athletes like the football team, like the softball team, like the soccer team, like the baseball team, like the equestrian national championship team, the golfers and the tennis players and guys and gals in the pool. Because now, like them, we are competitive. We are champions.” — Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl.

“We live by the three, and we die by it,” Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy.

Read more

At this star-starved Final Four, an underdog is guaranteed to have its day

This Final Four pits the unentitled against the unentitled. It’s a Final Four without famed “one-and-done” players, a Final Four built off the painstaking, day-to-day, years-long quest for improvement. Even perhaps its best player, Michigan State leader Cassius Winston, when asked to critique the player he was upon arrival in college, began with, “I would say clueless. (Read more)

Virginia basketball is entering the Final Four ‘with a smile on our face’

The Cavaliers aren’t going to be satisfied with anything short of the school’s first national championship in men’s basketball. But in many ways, whatever unfolds in the sport’s final weekend is simply a bonus. (Read more)

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter enters Final Four in scoring slump, but Tony Bennett is not worried

The likely future NBA lottery pick’s numbers are down. His teammates and coach aren’t worried one iota about the state of the Hunter’s offensive game entering Saturday night’s national semifinal. (Read more)

Kihei Clark’s pass, a play Virginia won’t forget, was one no one saw coming

Without one of the most remarkable plays in NCAA tournament history, the Cavaliers would be home this week and Tony Bennett would still be hearing doubters claiming his system can’t produce a Final Four team. The author of that play was Clark, the 5-foot-9 inch freshman point guard. (Read more)

Kyle Guy and fiancee can post wedding registry online after all, Virginia athletic director says

The kerfuffle surrounding the wedding registry of Kyle Guy and Alexa Jenkins is over, according to Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams. After the Cavaliers guard and his fiancee said they were told posting their wedding registry online constituted an NCAA violation, Williams said the couple would be permitted to do so. (Read more)

‘There is life after Ralph’: Looking back at Virginia’s surprise run to the 1984 Final Four

Virginia’s journey, much like the last time the Cavaliers were within two wins of a national title, has featured constant reminders of a crushing loss along the way. Here’s a look back at that 1984 run. (Read more)

With Texas Tech in the Final Four, Lubbock wakes up a basketball town

If Lubbock seems a worthy place for a little surrealism, well, the 230,000-odd people who live there seem to be feeling just that. They’re adapting to one of those truths hard to process because it previously had occurred precisely never. The whole thing is almost absurdly fresh. (Read more)

Expect Michigan State and Virginia to emerge from Final Four

The Post’s Neil Greenberg says Virginia has a 74 percent win probability on Saturday night, while Michigan State has a better than 50 percent chance to win. (Read more)