

De'Andre Hunter, front, and Braxton Key celebrate Virginia's win. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Virginia is going to its first appearance in the national championship game, thanks to Kyle Guy’s sang froid and a fortuitous whistle. After Auburn was called for a foul on Guy’s three-point attempt with 0.6 of a second left — an officiating decision that infuriated Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl — the junior guard calmly hit all three free throws to give his team a 63-62 lead, and soon a hard-fought win.

Auburn had rallied from a daunting, 10-point deficit with five minutes left, as Bryce Brown shook off game-long struggles and caught fire from long range as the Cavs went cold. Guy had the answers, though, hitting a crucial three-pointer with under eight seconds left before making the free throws.

Virginia moves on to a matchup with the winner of the night’s second national semifinal game between Michigan State and Texas Tech. The Tigers will undoubtedly take some time to recover from a game effort that ended with controversy and bitter disappointment. (Live box score)

In-game updates

In a game noteworthy for its lack of foul calls, despite physical play on both sides, a foul was called on Auburn’s Samir Doughty while Virginia’s Kyle Guy was taking a desperation three-pointer with sixth-tenths of a second left. Guy made the first two to tie the game, before an Auburn timeout gave him more time to think about it, as well as to let the Tigers form a plan. Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl was extremely upset about the foul call, with good reason, given its huge implications for the outcome of the game.

Auburn’s Jared Harper made one of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left, giving his team a two-point lead, but the fact that the Tigers had two fouls to give may have been even more significant. That meant the team could prevent Virginia from getting the ball downcourt easily for a game-tying or -winning shot. The second foul left the Cavs with less than two seconds to get off a shot.

Kyle Guy may have saved Virginia’s season, at least for a moment, with a three-pointer with 7.4 seconds left, cutting the Cavs’ deficit to 61-60. That ended a 14-0 run for Auburn, with Bryce Brown getting hot late in the game.

Auburn has gone on a 12-0 run to retake the lead, 59-57, with less than a minute left. During the run Virginia has had five missed shots, plus two missed free throws and a turnover.

Auburn’s Bryce Brown broke the SEC record for most three-pointers in a season with 139, hitting from long range with 4:24 left. The shot was all the more important because it cut Virginia’s lead to six and ended an in-game slump for Harper, who had been 1 of 8 from the field. Brown followed with another three and two more free throws cut Virginia’s lead to 57-56.

Ty Jerome picked up his fourth foul with 4:32 left, sending to the bench the game’s leading scorer, with 21 points. Jerome had tried to post up a smaller player in Auburn’s Bryce Brown, and he may have committed a frustration foul trying to poke the ball away from behind on the Tigers’ ensuing possession.

Ty Jerome’s three-pointer with 5:14 to go gave Virginia a 10-point lead, a margin all the wider in light of both teams’ struggles to score. Auburn has hit just 6 of 26 three-pointers, but it might have no choice soon but to heave up some more and hope for the best.

CBS’s Tracy Wolfson reported that Jared Harper had been suffering from flulike symptoms going into the game, then was being treated for cramping on Auburn’s sideline. The junior guard, arguably the Tigers’ most important player, has had a subpar game thus far, with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting and one assist, plus three turnovers.

At 50-43, Virginia took the largest lead of the game with less than nine minutes left. Kihei Clark and Ty Jerome made three-point shots to help the Cavs, who have outscored Auburn 22-12 so far in the second half. Jerome has 16 points, leading all scorers, with teammate De’Andre Hunter joining him in double figures at 12, after scoring just four in the first half. Samir Doughty’s 12 points lead Auburn.

Mamadi Diakite’s block on Auburn’s Daniel Purifoy was Virginia’s seventh of the game, while the Tigers have none. With 6-foot-8 Auburn starter Chuma Okeke out of the tournament with a knee injury suffered in the Sweet 16, the Cavs were expected to have an advantage inside and it’s certainly shown up on the defensive end.

With five and a half minutes gone in the second half, Auburn has failed to score while Virginia has put up six points to retake the lead, 36-31. The Tigers’ backcourt of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown continues to struggle, combining to score just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, with three assists and three turnovers.

One reason the teams have combined for just 10 personal fouls is that officials are letting Virginia and Auburn get away with some very physical play. On one possession early in the second half, the Tigers’ Jared Harper was bumped twice on a drive with no whistle before he gave up the ball, and after Auburn eventually missed a shot, the Cavs’ Ty Jerome was clearly shoved from behind after he came down with the ball.

In what sure looks like it’s going to be a tight game, Virginia has made just one of five free throw attempts. The Cavs came into the game having made 74.6 percent as a team.

If it feels like the first half flew by, that’s because it kind of did. Virginia and Auburn combined for just nine fouls and seven turnovers in a game that may not have felt quite as cleanly played considering all the missed shots. The lack of dead-ball situations, though, meant that the usual TV timeout with under four minutes to go never occurred, and the first 20 minutes of game play unfolded in less than 40 minutes of real time.

Virginia was struggling from long range, hitting just two of its first eight three-point shots before Ty Jerome got one to go with just over a minute left. De’Andre Hunter followed shortly thereafter with another miss from beyond the arc.

At the half, it’s Auburn 31, Virginia 28, and the Tigers have to be happy to hold a lead despite going just 3 of 14 on three-point attempts. They have out-rebounded Virginia, 20-14, while successfully taking the ball inside on a number of possessions.

The score might be more lopsided, but the Cavaliers have blocked four shots to Auburn’s zero. Virginia, though, is just 3 of 9 from long range and De’Andre Hunter has just four points on 2-of-6 shooting.

With 13 points, Virginia’s Ty Jerome is the only player in the game with double digits in scoring to go with four rebounds and three assists. Anfernee McLemore and Samir Doughty lead Auburn with seven points apiece and McLemore leads all players with six rebounds.

With Auburn’s pair of standout guards, Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, thus far unable to put their stamps on the game, the Tigers have gotten a huge lift off the bench from reserve guard Samir Doughty. He has seven of the team’s 24 points, including a three-pointer, plus four rebounds.

Samir Doughty has some experience scrimmaging against UVA when he was a player at VCU. The best player out there so far for Auburn. Has 7 points. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 6, 2019

At a TV timeout with just over seven minutes left in the first half, Auburn could feel fortunate to only be down 20-17, considering the Tigers started a ghastly 1-11 from three-point range. Virginia has only made one three-pointer, as well, but has only taken three. The Tigers also have four turnovers to the Cavs’ one, another area where they hoped to gain more of an advantage.

DeAndre Hunter has been struggling throughout the tournament on the offensive end, and he got off to another slow start. The Cavs’ 6-foot-7 guard, a possible lottery pick in June’s NBA draft, finally got on the board with a jump shot with just over 10 minutes to go in the first half, but he was unable to continue his hot streak, missing another jumper on Virginia’s next possession.

No sooner had the Tigers nudged ahead by showing signs that they were starting to get the Cavaliers into more of a helter-skelter game, than Virginia benefited from a pair of turnovers. The first led to a runout that ended with a Kyle Guy layup, and at the other end, the Tigers’ J’Von McCormick was whistled for an offensive foul on a push-off.

Perhaps recognizing that the long-range shots were not falling early, Auburn came out of the game’s first timeout with an emphasis on taking the ball to the basket. The results were a Samir Doughty layup and two free throws by the junior guard, plus a short jumper from Auston Wiley. Virginia answered with its own make from close range, by Ty Jerome, but Auburn used a 9-2 run to surge into the lead.

With the score 8-7 in favor of Virginia at the first TV timeout, Auburn could only hope to improve on its three-point shooting. The trey-happy squad made just one of its first five against the Cavs, but was hanging around in large part because of a 6-3 edge in rebounding. Thus far, Virginia has looked comfortable, as deliberate in its offense as ever.

Virginia got what it wanted on Auburn’s first two possessions: a shot-clock violation and a missed three-pointed range. To beat the Cavaliers, the Tigers need to keep up a high pace and also make a solid percentage of their numerous attempts from long range, assuming they play the way they have all season. The Cavs were able to score the game’s first points on a layup by Mamadi Diakite — scoring inside is a major key for Virginia — and they picked up another basket on a dunk a few moments later.

How they got here: Virginia (33-3) started the season with 16 straight wins before the first of two losses against Duke. Its only other loss came to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Cavaliers opened the NCAA tournament with double-digit wins over No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb and No. 9 seed Oklahoma. Then came two close calls: a 53-49 win over No. 12 seed Oregon and last Saturday’s 80-75 overtime win over No. 3 seed Purdue. That was Virginia’s ninth win against a ranked team this season, a school record.

The Tigers (30-9) have won 12 straight games entering the Final Four, including four games in four days to win the SEC tournament. They were 6-6 in their last 12 games before starting this win streak. Auburn opened the NCAA tournament with a one-point win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State. Then came the heavyweights; The Tigers beat No. 4 seed Kansas, No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky, the last victory coming in overtime.

[Get analysis of Saturday's Michigan State-Texas Tech Final Four game here]

Final Four history: Virginia is in its third Final Four, and first since 1984. The Cavaliers lost both of their previous national semifinals: to North Carolina in 1981, 78-65, and to Houston in overtime in 1984, 49-47. Auburn has never played in the Final Four.

Fast facts: Entering the Final Four, Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense and turnovers per game. The Cavaliers are fourth in three-point field goal percentage defense, fifth in field goal percentage defense and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio . . . Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Virginia’s Elite Eight win over Purdue; it was his first career double-double . . . Virginia is one of just two Division I schools with players from five different continents on its roster . . . Both teams have already set single-season program records for wins . . . Auburn star Chuma Okeke had surgery for a torn ACL suffered in the Sweet 16 and will not play. He is not expected to travel to Minneapolis . . . The Tigers are the first team to beat Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky consecutively in the NCAA tournament, according to Reuters; those are the three winningest programs in Division I history . . . Auburn has made 445 three-pointers this season, the most in the nation.

They said it: “We’re fortunate to find guys that are better than people think . . . Whether they have four stars, five stars, or whatever the rankings are, that stuff’s insignificant, especially in basketball. It’s more what do they do when they get there and how do they develop. I think we always try to find guys that are sneaky good — that’s the word we try to use — and go after them.” — Virginia Coach Tony Bennett.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re shooting. You could be shooting at Rucker Park in Harlem, or you could be shooting in a football stadium. You just have to have confidence.” — Virginia guard Kyle Guy.

“When I got to Auburn, our basketball program, our athletes may have been recognized as athletes, but they didn’t wear a lot of Auburn basketball gear because it wasn’t — we weren’t holding up our end. And so I’m glad now that our men’s basketball players can join the other athletes like the football team, like the softball team, like the soccer team, like the baseball team, like the equestrian national championship team, the golfers and the tennis players and guys and gals in the pool. Because now, like them, we are competitive. We are champions.” — Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl.

“We live by the three, and we die by it,” — Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy.

