

Bret Hart (shown in 2010) was jumped by a fan during a Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press File)

Wrestlers sprang to the aid of Bret Hart when a fan jumped a barrier and wrapped his arms around the 61-year-old former wrestler as he delivered a WWE Hall of Fame speech Saturday night in the ring at Barclays Center.

Hart was being inducted into the Hall a second time, this time for his role with the tag team The Hart Foundation along with the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. He was not injured in the incident, which occurred as he stood on the podium alongside Neidhart’s daughter Natalya, also a wrestler. Zachary Madsen, identified by authorities as a 26-year-old from Lincoln, Neb., was quickly removed from the ring and arrested. He faces two counts of third-degree assault, criminal trespass and one other misdemeanor charge, according to CNN. Hart was able to finish his speech at the event, which occurred on the eve of WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium.

The attack on Bret Hart & Natalya.

Those who came to the rescue, CNN reported, included Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, Drake Maverick, Curtis Axel and Travis Browne, the UFC heavyweight who is married to Ronda Rousey.

“I couldn’t believe that the security had missed him in the first place and the next thing you know there was Shane McMahon and Travis Brown on top of him the crowd was going crazy booing,” Alan Fisher, a spectator, told the Associated Press. “Everyone was cheering when one of the wrestlers punched him.”

Davey Boy Smith Jr., Hart’s nephew and the son of late wrestler The British Bulldog, tweeted: “That ‘fan’ was lucky I was being held back. As Rickson Gracie said, ‘If we fight for money, I’ll stop hitting you when you ask me to. If we fight for honor, I’ll stop hitting you when I feel like it.’ ”

Natalya thanked those who intervened, tweeting: “Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad’s diminished. We got it back on track.”

“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring,” WWE said in a statement. “The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”

