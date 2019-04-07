

Ronda Rousey will wrestle in the main event, the first time women will close the show. (WWE)

WWE is a business. Though its performers are independent contractors and don’t receive health care (as HBO’s John Oliver pointed out last week), the publicly traded company is run by some savvy suits. One of WWE’s more noteworthy marketing decisions has been commodifying the term “WrestleMania moment.”

The logic is simple. The scripted sport’s grandest event of the year is always bound to produce memories. Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014 stands out. So does Shawn Michaels mouthing, “I’m sorry. I love you,” before he hit Ric Flair with a superkick in the 2008 match that Flair needed to win to continue his in-ring WWE career.

Last year, there were some cool moments. Bryan’s return after a very real forced retirement due to health problems; Ronda Rousey’s wrestling debut. But the defining image of the event was that of the beach ball bouncing around the stands of the Superdome during the main event, a symbol of boredom for the clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

It’d be hard to imagine similar apathy this Sunday, when WrestleMania 35 kicks off at 7 p.m. from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The card is full of matches with potential to live in WWE lore.

The main event — Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships — is already historic in that it’s the first time women will close the show. But the bout also has a clear path to immortality. Lynch is the hottest star in the company, having carved out an anti-authority character in the vein of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that’s had the wrestling industry buzzing since August. The image of Lynch holding both belts with confetti falling from the ceiling as the WrestleMania credits roll is likely too delicious to pass up.

So, too, probably, is Kofi Kingston beating Daniel Bryan to claim the WWE Championship. Kingston is also the product of an organic fan movement, having sneaked into the title scene in the past two months after 11 years as a bit player. Kingston’s story line has made subtle nods to the company’s racial skeletons, and a win for the Ghanian-American on Sunday might represent WWE moving toward a more diverse future. A loss could lead to mass revolt.

Lesnar once again walks into the event as the WWE Universal Champion, but this time he’ll stand opposite a genuine fan favorite. Seth Rollins, Reigns’s former stablemate in The Shield, won the Royal Rumble to earn a shot at Lesnar, and has spent the past few weeks declaring his intent to bring the championship back to the people — Lesnar sparsely appears on television. He’s borrowed rhetoric from Reigns’s pursuit of Lesnar last year, but the difference is Rollins has shown vulnerability, which Reigns hardly did in his four-plus year run at the top of the company.

That changed, of course, when Reigns stepped away from WWE in late 2018, having been sidelined by the return of Leukemia he first beat 11 years earlier. Remarkably, Reigns’s cancer was in remission less than six months later, and he was back on Raw to the tune of cheers. He’ll wrestle Drew McIntyre on Sunday in his first singles match since his return.

The card is littered with more fun matchups. Triple H, WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, will trade his suit for spandex when he challenges Batista, returning from Hollywood. The buildup has focused on Batista’s claim that his former mentor always sabotaged him, and Triple H’s rebuttal that the new movie star is simply a quitter. Batista, who has never lost to Triple H, can end his opponent’s in-ring career with a victory.

The beef between AJ Styles and Randy Orton is also intense. The two are diametrically opposed wrestling forces. Orton, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound third-generation performer, has spent virtually his entire career in WWE. Styles didn’t arrive until 2016, having built his name in smaller domestic companies and overseas. Styles, who checks in at 5-foot-11, has been immensely popular since his arrival, which doesn’t sit well with Orton, who fancies himself a wrestling purist.

What you need to know

Date: Sunday, April 7

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start time: 7 p.m. Eastern

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view

Fight card

WWE Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) vs. Tamina and Nia Jax

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match

The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Triple H vs. Batista

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Pre-show matches

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal