

Joe Ross has been a starter for his whole career, making just three total appearances out of the bullpen in four seasons. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

NEW YORK — Bullpen help arrived for the Washington Nationals on Sunday, after right-handed pitcher Joe Ross took a red-eye flight from Fresno, Calif., to reach Citi Field just after 11 a.m.

Ross, 25, was recalled from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies as the Washington bullpen keeps tripping through a rough start. Ross has only been a starter in his four-year career — making a total of three relief appearances, all in 2015 — but will shift roles as the team searches for viable bullpen options. He started his cross-country trip just hours after the Nationals couldn’t hold a two-run lead in the eighth inning on Saturday, and lost, 6-5, to the New York Mets. Ross has not pitched yet this season and will be available in the series finale that starts at 1:10 p.m. Max Scherzer will go for the Nationals, facing Mets starter Zack Wheeler.

The move sent Adrián Sanchez, a utility infielder, to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. That shortens Washington’s bench to four players, leaving them without a backup shortstop. It also keeps the bullpen at eighth arms now that Jeremy Hellickson will make his first start of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Joe, and he’s a reliever. He’s going to come out and he’s going to pitch,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “I told him, there will be some days where he comes out and pitches one inning, and we deem it necessary where he can pitch a couple innings, that would be great. But he’s a reliever and he’s going to pitch. And he’s all for it.”

The Nationals considered moving Ross to the bullpen during spring training, then ultimately had him begin the year as a starter in Fresno. He missed almost all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2017. He returned for three starts last September and Martinez wanted to stretch him back out and monitor his workload, which is always easier to do in the minor leagues.

But that plan shifted once the bullpen struggles seeped into another day. The Nationals have allowed 17 runs in the first seven eighth innings of the season. Their relievers have a league-worst 10.02 ERA heading into Sunday. The problems have stemmed from Trevor Rosenthal’s start, as he has made three appearances, thrown 31 pitches and given up seven earned runs without recording an out. He came into the year as the setup man, after the Nationals signed him to a one-year deal in October, but Martinez rested him for the last two games. Justin Miller was then twice called upon for the eighth, and succeeded Thursday before wilting two days later.

Miller gave up back-to-back home runs to let the Mets tie the game on Saturday. Tony Sipp, Washington’s new matchup lefty, relieved Miller and let the Mets take the lead. It was the fifth time in seven games that the Nationals bullpen couldn’t do its job. The Nationals are 3-4 as a result.

“We’ve got the same guys out in the bullpen,” Martinez said immediately after the loss. “They’re going to come back tomorrow, and we’re going to do it again. And hopefully they can nail it down.”

Then came Ross, a new piece in Martinez’s late-inning puzzle, a pitcher who could provide versatility and stability to a flailing group. The Nationals could have recalled Austen Williams or lefty Vidal Nuno (both currently with Fresno), but Martinez liked that Ross can throw multiple innings if need be. They will still monitor Ross’s pitch counts, with his recent surgery in mind, but could turn to him as soon as Sunday in any number of situations.

The ripple effect was thinning the bench down to Howie Kendrick, Andrew Stevenson, Matt Adams and whoever isn’t starting at catcher. The Nationals sent Sanchez to Harrisburg to have an extra infielder nearby. He was recalled from Fresno last week after Trea Turner went to the 10-day injured list with a broken right index finger. Sanchez has to now stay in the minors for at least 10 days unless there is another injury. That means Wilmer Difo, who replaced Turner, is Washington’s lone logical option at shortstop. If he were unable to play — whether it be because of injury or ejection or any other reason — Martinez would use third baseman Anthony Rendon as an emergency shortstop and plug Kendrick in at third.

The circumstances are a bit hectic, and it’s only 10 days into a new year. But the Nationals believe adding another arm is worth the hassle.

“The necessity and what he can do is that he can help us right now in the bullpen,” Martinez said of Ross. “And that’s where we see that he fits. That being said, I’m going to use him but we still need to be careful with him.”