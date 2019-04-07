Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace
Fulham defender Tim Ream: no match scheduled
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Burnley
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat to Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s vs. Blackburn on Monday
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-2 defeat at Liverpool
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played the last 45 in U-23s’ 3-0 defeat to Reading
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): played the last 45
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Wolverhampton on Monday
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with West Brom
Women’s Super League
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Bristol City
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 74 in 3-3 draw at Brentford
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 59 in 4-0 defeat at Norwich City
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 31 (injured) in 2-1 victory at Rochdale
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Fleetwood Town
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 71st in 0-0 draw with Livingston
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 65 in 3-0 defeat to Rangers
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: entered in the 77th in 2-1 victory at Hearts
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Ross County
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 5-0 defeat at Bayern Munich (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Hannover
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): entered in the 79th
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in the 66th
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Hertha Berlin
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Stuttgart
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 2-0 defeat at Auerbach
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 83 in Bremen II’s 2-0 victory over Hannover II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played the first 45 for Hannover II
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-1 victory at Buchbach
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 2-1 victory at Viktoria Koln
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Koln II
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Darmstadt
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 82 in 1-1 draw with Paderborn
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 defeat to Ingolstadt
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 88 (scored in 53rd) in 2-1 victory over Bochum
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-1 victory over St. Pauli
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Dynamo Dresden
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 87 in 1-0 victory over Braunschweig
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-1 victory over When Wiesbaden
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: not in the 18
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Kaiserslautern
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-3 draw at Angers
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled
Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at PEC Zwolle
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Heracles
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Groningen
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 3-1 victory at Helmond Sport
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): vs. NEC on Monday
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: no match scheduled
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: vs. Standard Liege on Monday
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 4-2 victory over Zulte-Waregem
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18 5/8): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Arouca
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): vs. Brondby on Monday
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw with AaB
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Esbjerg
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Sundsvall
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Admira
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: data unavailable for 4-1 defeat at Slovan Bratislava
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Maccabi Netanya
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: data unavailable
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 3-1 victory at Maccabi Haifa
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 68 in 1-0 victory at Sangju
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 84th in 2-1 defeat at San Martin
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: entered in the 46th in 3-2 defeat to San Jose
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: played 65
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Leon
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Pumas
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 5-1 victory at Chivas
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Morelia