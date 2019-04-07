

Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin vies with Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt during Premier League match. (Lindsey Parnaby/AFP)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Fulham defender Tim Ream: no match scheduled

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Burnley

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat to Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s vs. Blackburn on Monday

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-2 defeat at Liverpool

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played the last 45 in U-23s’ 3-0 defeat to Reading

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): played the last 45

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Wolverhampton on Monday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with West Brom

Women’s Super League

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Bristol City

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 74 in 3-3 draw at Brentford

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 59 in 4-0 defeat at Norwich City

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 31 (injured) in 2-1 victory at Rochdale

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Fleetwood Town

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 71st in 0-0 draw with Livingston

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 65 in 3-0 defeat to Rangers

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: entered in the 77th in 2-1 victory at Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Ross County

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 5-0 defeat at Bayern Munich (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Hannover

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): entered in the 79th

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: entered in the 66th

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Hertha Berlin

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 2-0 defeat at Auerbach

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 83 in Bremen II’s 2-0 victory over Hannover II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played the first 45 for Hannover II

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): did not play in Bayern II’s 2-1 victory at Buchbach

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 2-1 victory at Viktoria Koln

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Koln II

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Darmstadt

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 82 in 1-1 draw with Paderborn

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 defeat to Ingolstadt

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 88 (scored in 53rd) in 2-1 victory over Bochum

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-1 victory over St. Pauli

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Dynamo Dresden

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 87 in 1-0 victory over Braunschweig

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-1 victory over When Wiesbaden

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: not in the 18

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Kaiserslautern

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-3 draw at Angers

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Logroño defender Cami Privett: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at PEC Zwolle

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Heracles

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Groningen

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 90 in 3-1 victory at Helmond Sport

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): vs. NEC on Monday

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: no match scheduled

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: vs. Standard Liege on Monday

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 4-2 victory over Zulte-Waregem

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18 5/8): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Arouca

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): vs. Brondby on Monday

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw with AaB

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Esbjerg

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Sundsvall

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: no match scheduled

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Admira

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: data unavailable for 4-1 defeat at Slovan Bratislava

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: data unavailable

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 3-1 victory at Maccabi Haifa

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 68 in 1-0 victory at Sangju

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 84th in 2-1 defeat at San Martin

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: entered in the 46th in 3-2 defeat to San Jose

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: played 65

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Pumas

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 5-1 victory at Chivas

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Morelia