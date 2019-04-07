

The Nationals' Victor Robles, center, celebrates with Anthony Rendon after Rendon hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Sunday in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — As Anthony Rendon’s home run floated above the field, for 422 feet and into the facing of the upper deck in left-center, it felt like insurance the Washington Nationals would never need.

But that was a miscalculation. Rendon’s three-run shot had boosted the Nationals’ lead to 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday, and that separation came in handy once they called upon their bullpen. The Nationals escaped Citi Field with a win, 12-9 over the Mets, but their relievers still raised plenty of concerns along the way.

At the top of that list was Trevor Rosenthal, their lost new setup man, who has now made four appearances, thrown 38 pitches, allowed seven earned runs and not recorded an out this season. Next was Joe Ross, who arrived right before the game and gave up a towering three-run homer to Michael Conforto in the ninth.

It all provided drama in a game that nearly had none at all. That has been the reality of Washington’s 4-4 start, with success met by their struggling bullpen at every turn. Closer Sean Doolittle came in for the final two outs and promptly shut the door, but he was only needed because the bullpen let a blowout become a close game.

That’s why the Nationals’ day started with them bringing up Ross and sending infielder Adrián Sanchez to Class AA Harrisburg. Ross arrived at Citi Field just after 11 a.m., not so fresh off a red-eye flight from Fresno, Calif. He became, right then, Washington’s next attempt to fix a bullpen that entered Sunday with a major league-worst 10.02 ERA. The relievers blew another lead Saturday — another eighth-inning lead, at that — and that triggered a scramble to get Ross to LaGuardia Airport, two miles from Citi Field, just ahead of Sunday’s first pitch.

Ross made it with time to spare. The 25-year-old right-hander was brought in with a 12-6 lead to start the ninth, but he managed just one out before Doolittle was summoned to finish it.



Joe Ross made it to Citi Field on Sunday morning, and the Mets' Michael Conforto greeted him with a three-run homer in the ninth inning. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

There were two ways the Nationals could have eased the pressure on their bullpen amid its worst-case start to the year. They could have surged offensively so there wasn’t a tight lead to protect. Or starter Max Scherzer could have pitched deep into the game, shortening the gap between him and the final outs.

It essentially ended up being both: The Nationals lit up the scoreboard, and Scherzer was sharp for most of his 6 1/3 innings. Their first rally came against starter Zack Wheeler, who has struggled against the Nationals and had command issues all afternoon. Wheeler walked Juan Soto to begin the second inning, Kurt Suzuki blooped a single to left with one out, Wilmer Difo walked, and Scherzer, batting eighth, poked a single past third base to put Washington on the board. That was followed by Victor Robles’s RBI single, Adam Eaton’s two-run double and Howie Kendrick’s sacrifice fly that built a five-run lead.

Scherzer, pitching on regular rest, made his third appearance in the Nationals’ eighth game. He allowed a run in the second, with Wilson Ramos singling home Conforto, but answered with five strikeouts against the next eight hitters. He set down nine Mets in a row, from the end of the third to the start of the sixth, and the Nationals kept adding to the Mets’ deficit.

Wheeler walked four hitters in the fifth, the last allowing Kendrick to jog home as the crowd booed. He exited after that, having thrown 103 pitches (and 51 strikes) to record 14 outs, and reliever Tim Peterson threw a wild pitch on his first offering, allowing Rendon to score. That gave the Nationals two runs without a hit in the inning, and they added two more in the sixth when Peterson’s control woes matched Wheeler’s. Four more walks brought in Robles, and Suzuki plated Rendon with a line drive to left.

Rendon’s homer provided a cushion that was just big enough. He has homered in four of the past five contests, and he has hit four doubles, driven in nine runs and scored 12 times during a seven-game hitting streak. Scherzer allowed an RBI double in the bottom half, on his 100th and final pitch, and he handed the game to Matt Grace with runners on second and third. They both came in, on a single by Jeff McNeill and a three-run homer from Pete Alonso, and that shaved the Nationals’ advantage to 12-6 as Rosenthal readied in the bullpen.

His fourth appearances of the year was possibly more troubling than his first three. He threw seven pitches, only the first one for a strike, and two whizzed right past Suzuki. He hit pinch hitter Dominic Smith, walked Luis Guillorme on four pitches and had no control in his first crack at a low-leverage situation. Manager Dave Martinez hooked him for Wander Suero, who put out the fire before Ross started his own in the ninth.

For the near future, regardless of the score, regardless of whether the Nationals win or lose or how they play, one question will linger above everything else: Who pitches the eighth inning in a close game? There didn’t have to be an answer Sunday. The Nationals didn’t have to try Rosenthal with the game on the line, or audition Kyle Barraclough, or hand a tough test to Ross, a converted starter with three career relief appearances.

But all that did was push the issue to another day. A win only lasts until the next game starts, and a problem doesn’t disappear without a solution.

