There was a whiff of spring in the air Saturday in Alabama. Which means spring football. Which means Alabama Coach Nick Saban got the opportunity to get something off his chest.

Meeting with the media, the Crimson Tide’s coach opined on the prospect of seeing his players’ names dominate the NFL draft again this month and he warned that leaving school early isn’t for everybody. In fact, unless an underclassman is going to be a high draft pick, “the person that loses in that is the player” because it makes financial sense for NFL teams, but not for athletes.

“Now, we have guys that have no draft grades, seventh-round grades, free agent grades, fifth-round grades that are going out of the draft. And the person that loses in that is the player,” Saban said. “If you’re a third-round draft pick, and we had one here last year — I’m not going to say any names — goes and starts for his team, so he’s making third-round money, which is not that great. He’d be the first guy taken at his position this year, probably, and make $15-18 million more.

“So, the agent makes out, the club makes out, and now they’ve got a guy that’s going to play for that kind of money for three more years, all right? And everybody out there’s saying, ‘Well, get to your next contract.’ Well, there’s obviously 50 percent of these guys [that are] never getting to a next contract. And that doesn’t mean all the rest of them got to one, either.”

Alabama has had more players drafted in the first round than any other team since 2007 (26 to Ohio State’s 18) and it’s likely to have the most this spring, too, with four projected first-round picks. Seven of Saban’s underclassmen have declared for the NFL draft, the most in Saban’s 12 seasons at 'Bama.

“I’ve actually changed how I talk to recruits now,” Saban said. “I tell every recruit that I talk to the reason that you’re going to college is to prepare yourself for the day you can’t play football. I think we have a lot of people way back in high school, all right, that look at college as a conduit to get to the NFL. And look, I am 100 percent NFL. I’m 100 percent guys having careers, all right? But people have to be smart about the business decisions they make relative to the NFL because it is all business.

“When people make emotional decisions, they’re going to have to suffer some really difficult consequences for themselves in the future. Because you don’t have to go out for the draft early. You can come back and play. We’ve had six or seven guys here that had second- or third-round grades that became top-15 and first-round draft picks and made a significant amount of money doing that, so there’s some really good examples of guys that did it that way.”

Now, staying in school carries the risk of a catastrophic injury in exchange for no immediate paycheck. And a cynic would note that it’s in Saban’s best interest to keep players in school as long as possible.

“Not just our players — there’s a significant amount of players that are not making good business decisions about what they do,” Saban said. “And yeah, it affects our team, but our team turns over more quickly. We just have to have more better, young guys that can go out there and learn how to play and provide depth for the team. And it’s not going to be an excuse for what kind of quality we put on the field. We’ve just got to do a better job of coaching because you’ve got to do a better job of developing young players because they’re going to have to play more quickly.”

One of his former players, possibly the one he did not name, responded quickly to his former coach on Twitter. “Coaches get so Butt Hurt Now Days About a Kid Making a Decision to live out his dreams and Go Pro,” safety Ronnie Harrison, a third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, wrote. “Makes me think do you really care about the success of the kid or how well your program performs? #KeepMyNameOutYaMouth #Bama #Saban #GodGotIt”

Harrison signed a four-year, $3.38-million contract that included a $803,032 signing bonus. He started eight games, but appeared in only 14 became of a knee injury. He finished with 32 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and one interception.

This year, 103 underclassmen are eligible for the NFL draft.

