How stoked was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Texas Tech prepared to face Michigan State in an NCAA men’s Final Four semifinal Saturday night?

So excited that the NFL MVP, who was Tech’s quarterback for three seasons, gave the team what one player described as a “blood rushing, veins popping” pep talk.

“He was excited,” redshirt senior Norense Odiase told ESPN. “You could see his blood rushing, veins popping. He was turnt. [Chiefs tight end] Travis Kelce was there as well. It was a blessing to have those guys come.”

As for his message, sophomore guard Davide Moretti said it was one of pride. “We did something that nobody [at Texas Tech] has done before. He was cheering for us, and he said that we’ve got this because he knows how hard we play and how hard we’ve worked for it. He’ll cheer his butt off for us.”

That he did. He was pretty excited during the game, flexing and mugging for cameras and the crowd.

By the end of the Red Raiders’ 61-51 victory in Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, he admitted on Twitter, “Voice gone but will be back by Monday promise that! #GunsUp”

Y’all Wildin out there i see! 😬😬 https://t.co/pFjZ36kag3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2019

Next up for Tech is Monday night’s game against Virginia.

