

Mike Young has been the head coach at Wofford since 2002, and led the Terriers to five NCAA tournament appearances. (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Virginia Tech is expected to announce Mike Young as its next men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports, hiring the Radford, Va., native away from Wofford.

Young, 55, has spent the past 17 seasons at the mid-major program in Spartanburg, S.C., where he won 299 games and posted a .545 winning percentage. He led the Terriers to five NCAA tournament appearances, including this season, when they reached the round of 32 and lost to Kentucky, 62-56.

Named Southern Conference coach of the year four times, Young guided Wofford to five conference tournament titles and two regular season championships since taking over as head coach. He first served an assistant at Wofford from 1989 through 2002.

Among the non-NCAA tournament highlights in Young’s career was beating fifth-ranked North Carolina in 2017 for Wofford’s first victory in program history over a top 25 opponent.

Young replaces Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M on the heels of taking Virginia Tech to three consecutive NCAA tournament berths for the first time in school history. The Hokies lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 last Friday in Williams’s last game at the helm.

Young, a graduate of Emory and Henry, comes to Blacksburg amid significant roster turnover.

The Hokies are certain to lose at least three starters in graduate guards Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw as well as senior point guard Justin Robinson, a native of Manassas who finished his college career as Virginia Tech’s career leader in assists.

Sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to declare for the NBA draft, with multiple mock draft listing the 6-foot-5 guard as a first-round prospect.

The status of forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., the Hokies’ fifth regular starter, remains unclear. The redshirt junior was named second-team all-ACC this past season, when the Hokies finished fifth in the conference during the regular season and narrowly missed out on a double-bye in the ACC tournament.

Sophomore guard Wabissa Bede and senior forward Chris Clarke have entered their names in NCAA’s transfer portal, according to sources, following the news of Williams’s departure.

Bede moved into the starting lineup this season when Robinson injured his foot, an injury that forced him to miss all but one second of 12 straight games.

Clarke had been suspended from team indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

The Hokies also lost, at least for the time being, a top recruit in Paul VI’s Anthony Harris. The four-star point guard de-committed from Virginia Tech on Thursday, reopening his recruitment.

