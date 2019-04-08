

Shots fired. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown may have alienated the last person left in Pittsburgh who still had some love for the former Steelers wide receiver. His online jab Sunday at JuJu Smith-Schuster provoked the current Steelers wide receiver to refer to Brown as a “fool” and call out his “ego.”

The unhappy exchange began, ironically enough, after Brown tweeted the following message: “Keep your emotions off the internet.” That got him some predictably snarky feedback, to which Brown encouraged “emotional” Pittsburgh fans to purchase the Raiders jersey he now wears, a result of the Steelers acquiescing to his trade demand and dealing him last month to Oakland.

One of those Pittsburgh fans took the opportunity to troll Brown, posting in his mentions an image celebrating Smith-Schuster’s selection by other Steelers as the team MVP for the 2018 season. The fact that the honor went to the second-year player, who led the Steelers with 111 catches for 1,426 yards, and not to Brown was reportedly a factor in Brown’s unhappiness during Week 17, when he got into a confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, missed practices and meetings and was benched for Pittsburgh’s season finale.

As MMQB’s Albert Breer noted earlier this year, the Steelers’ MVP vote was held after a 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints that crippled Pittsburgh’s postseason chances. In that defeat, Brown went off for 14 catches, 185 yards and two touchdowns while Smith-Schuster had 11 catches for 115 yards but also a late-game fumble that ended the Steelers’ hopes of winning.

Brown, 30, referred to that gaffe Sunday in replying to the Pittsburgh fan that Smith-Schuster “fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year!”

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

That apparently was too much for Smith-Schuster, who began his response by quoting Brown’s “keep your emotions off the internet” line. The 22-year-old receiver then tweeted, “All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland [with] a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?”

“Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!” Smith-Schuster added before posting a quote attributed to Mark Twain: “Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”

While we await Brown’s response — it seems unlikely that he’ll just let all that slide — it’s worth going over some of the history between the two wide receivers. Roethlisberger may have contributed to some of the tension by saying after a November loss to the Denver Broncos that the Steelers erred in drawing up a late, goal-line pass play for Brown and instead “should’ve went to [Smith-Schuster] four straight plays.”

Following Brown’s trade to Oakland early last month, Smith-Schuster said on Twitter, “I’m Ready,” posting a photo showing himself making a tough catch in the end zone. Some at the time couldn’t help but wonder whether it was just by happenstance that the background of the photo included an onlooking Brown.

After Brown criticized Roethlisberger in February, Smith-Schuster appeared to make a point of tweeting in late March: “I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old. Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”

That tweet was soon followed by this advice from Brown: “Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything!” He added, “Sad but true.”

Brown then produced an Instagram post shortly thereafter that showed him hugging Smith-Schuster. “You know what we talked about never let them fool ya and keep playing the game,” Brown said in the caption.

The post seemed to indicate that there was, indeed, some love between the wide receivers, but that may no longer be the case after Brown’s decision to “take shots,” as Smith-Schuster saw it. If the latter is in fact done with Brown, it might not be long before Steelers fans tweet at him, if only to ask, “What took you so long?”

