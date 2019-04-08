

Catcher Clay Wargo, a Coastal Carolina commit, has helped power Huntingtown baseball at the plate as the Hurricanes have started 7-0. (Melanie Harwood)

Huntingtown returned many of its offensive weapons from last season and has the tools to be the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top team. Through six innings against Northern on Wednesday, though, the Patriots couldn’t get their offense rolling and trailed by a run.

That’s when Huntingtown’s bats came alive. Coach Guy Smith’s squad plated three runs in the final inning for a 4-2 victory in a game between two of the league’s best teams. Huntingtown, which continued its undefeated start, has eliminated Northern from the Maryland 3A playoffs the past three seasons.

In Northern Virginia, Westfield right-hander Joe Clancy put together a stellar performance by striking out 15 batters in a complete game win Tuesday. The senior carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs have not allowed a run this season, propelling them into this week’s Top 10.

St. John’s appears to be the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s top team, beating DeMatha, 14-0, on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s league championship.

[Three generations of the Gibbs family represented as St. John’s baseball continues to roll]

Potomac (Va.) and Howard, which entered this season as top state contenders, suffered early-season defeats, while seven ranked teams remain undefeated entering the bulk of their respective conference schedules.

1. St. John’s (11-2) Last ranked: 1

In a rematch of last year’s WCAC championship, the Cadets topped DeMatha, 14-0.

2. Battlefield (7-0) LR: 4

The Bobcats won back-to-back games by multiple runs for the first time this season.

3. Sherwood (6-0) LR: 5

Coach Sean Davis’ squad topped Springbrook and Northwood by a combined score of 57-0.

4. Lake Braddock (7-0) LR: 6

George Mason commit Lyle Miller-Green scored three runs and homered in the Bruins’ 10-0 win over W.T. Woodson.

5. Huntingtown (7-0) LR: 7

Following up their victory over Northern, the Hurricanes beat Chopticon, 10-7.

6. Westfield (6-0) LR: Not ranked

Joe Clancy struck out 15 batters in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win against Centreville.

7. Patriot (6-0) LR: NR

Virginia commit Riley Eikhoff notched four RBI in the Pioneers’ win over Stonewall Jackson.

8. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (7-0) LR: NR

Outfielder Joe Eisenberg knocked a grand slam in the Barons’ victory over Kennedy.

9. Wilson (10-2) LR: 8

Duke commit Collin Bosley-Smith threw five scoreless innings in the Tigers’ 7-3 win over DeMatha.

10. Northern (6-1) LR: NR

Outfielder Mason Davidson is hitting .600 with 12 RBI.

Dropped out: No. 2 Howard (7-1), No. 3 Potomac (Va.) (7-1) No. 9 La Plata (5-2), No. 10 Madison (4-2)

On the bubble: Potomac (Va.), Howard, Whitman.