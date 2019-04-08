

Gonzaga earned a hard-fought victory over Bullis last week. (Kraig Siracuse)

Gonzaga moves up to the No. 1 spot after impressive wins against a series of tough teams.

The Eagles lost by one point to Culver (Ind.), arguably the best team in the country, but bounced back with consecutive straight wins over Bullis, Bishop Ireton and Paul VI. The Bullis game went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than two.

Up 11-10, senior goalie Tim Marcille made a game-winning save with three seconds left. The ball bounced off him and hung in the air before rolling near the net. Bullis players by the crease thought it had gone in and raised their arms in unison to celebrate.

But sophomore defender Michael Bath, the closest Eagle to the net, spotted the ball, still ahead of the goal line, and smacked it out as time expired. And then it was the Gonzaga players by the crease who began to celebrate while the Bulldogs looked stunned.

"Not up in here" says @GonzagaLacrosse goalie @tmarcille15 as he closes out the Eagles' 11-10 win over the Bulldogs with impressive stops between the pipes. pic.twitter.com/hVFpMN4EGv — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) April 2, 2019

The Eagles survived another scare Saturday against Paul VI. After the Eagles took a 15-7 lead, the Panthers scored five straight goals to cut it to three.

“You just trust your players,” Gonzaga Coach Casey O’Neill said. “All you ask is for somebody to make a little play that will turn the tables.”

O’Neill credited the defensive pressure to force groundballs and the subsequent hustle plays as the difference-maker.

“I felt like our poles on the outside did a great job of pressuring [opponents] and put some balls on the ground,” he said. “We won the ground balls. We picked it up first and we were gone.”

Kurt Bruun scored his seventh goal of the game with 58 seconds left to close the win.

1. Gonzaga (8-3) Last Ranked: 2

Kurt Bruun scored seven goals while Tim Marcille made seven saves in their 16-12 win against Paul VI on Saturday.

2. Bullis (10-2) LR: 1

After losing a heartbreaker to Gonzaga, the Bulldogs edged Landon, 10-9, in overtime Friday.

3. Georgetown Prep (8-3) LR: 3

The Little Hoyas started their Interstate Athletic Conference schedule with a 16-8 win over St. Albans.

4. Severna Park (5-0) LR: 5

With two wins over Glenelg and Annapolis last week, the Falcons have not lost since April 6, 2018.

5. St. Stephen’s/ St. Agnes (9-1) LR: 6

The Saints scored 33 points in their last two wins against St. Anne’s-Belfield and Episcopal.

6. Briar Woods (7-0) LR: 8

The Falcons remain undefeated after wins over Dominion and Patriot.

7. St. Albans (8-1) LR: 4

The Bulldogs recovered from Friday’s loss to Georgetown Prep by taking down Potomac, 16-6, on Saturday.

8. Paul VI (7-2) LR: 7

Jacob Angelus had four goals and five assists in Saturday’s loss to Gonzaga.

9. Riverside (5-1) LR: Not Ranked

Coach Nick Worek clinched his 100th career victory after beating Champe, 19-9.

10. Marriotts Ridge (4-1) LR: NR

Tommy Ruddo scored the game-winning goal in overtime to take down rival Glenelg, 7-6.

On the bubble: St. John’s, Glenelg, Landon, Whitman