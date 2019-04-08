

Mark Turgeon during the final game of the 2019 season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Even before Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter spoiled us with 110 wins, two Final Four runs and a national championship, Maryland fans often had extremely high expectations and zero tolerance for losing. Maryland basketball just celebrated its 100th season with its 18th NCAA tournament appearance in the last 26 years, including four of the last five. That hasn’t been nearly enough to keep the fan base content.

If you’re a Maryland basketball fan, chances are you’ve seen the online hostility directed at Coach Mark Turgeon in recent seasons. Ironically, the anger reached a fever pitch this year, despite Maryland outperforming preseason expectations, rising as high as No. 13 in the national rankings and finishing the regular season in the Top 25. That mattered little to fans who flooded Maryland’s social media pages with “Fire Turgeon” posts after every loss, close win and/or Ivan Bender appearance. As we reflect on the state of the program on the last day of this college basketball season, maybe it’s time for a little soul-searching.

Criticism is one thing. Frustration after tough losses is natural, and the lack of a signature postseason run makes Turgeon an easy target. But treating him like he’s Randy Edsall is unreasonable. Turgeon’s body of work, both this year and in the years since moving to the Big Ten, has been good yet underappreciated.

Since switching conferences five years ago, Turgeon’s Big Ten record is 59-33. That’s good for fourth in the 14-team league and ahead of brand-name programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana (and behind only Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Purdue). After losing Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson to the NBA draft last year, Maryland was picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten and considered a likely bubble team. Instead, the fourth-youngest team in the nation was a lock to make the NCAA tournament by mid-February.

[Virginia and Texas Tech reached NCAA final by suffocating opponents. So what happens now?]

Maryland played one of the toughest schedules in the country, knocked off four ranked teams and won four conference road games by double digits — the most for the program since 2002. While coming within a bucket of the Sweet 16 won’t satisfy everyone, by any reasonable measure this season was a success.

Student-athlete grades aren’t newsworthy unless a player flunks out, but it’s important to note Turgeon’s players also seem to be handling their business in the classroom. The last two semesters were the first in recent history the men’s team cumulative GPA was over 3.0, according to the school, and the program has fared well in its Academic Progress Rate under Turgeon. That matters (just ask Chris McCray).

But for all the good things Turgeon does, the perception among his critics remains. The same man who won the 2015 Big Ten coach of the year, was Big 12 coach of the year (twice) and took Wichita State to the Sweet 16 “will never win the big game,” according to his critics. Few would argue Maryland doesn’t need a deep postseason run. But when I hear Turgeon’s detractors so certain he’ll never take that next step, it reminds me a lot of a previous Maryland coach.

Crazy as it now seems, there was a time when a small but vocal group of Maryland fans eagerly criticized legendary coach Gary Williams at every turn. Before Facebook and Twitter, before comment sections and message boards, his critics would shout things at Cole Field House like “see you in the NIT!” as one fan famously did. Maryland went to the Final Four that year. Before those magical postseason runs, there were always fans who said “we have to move on … Gary will never get us past the Sweet 16.” Sound familiar?

Now he’s in the Hall of Fame.

Following in the footsteps of a legend is never easy, especially because Turgeon’s perceived strengths and weaknesses are so different from his predecessor’s. While he might not be cutting the nets down as quickly as some would like, Turgeon is leading Maryland basketball the right way and building a solid foundation for long-term success. He’s landing highly rated recruits and has his team in the tournament regularly. Sometimes it just takes a while to prove the doubters wrong.

It’s easy to call for the firing of a successful coach, not as easy to replace one. Maryland fans should know this better than most — or have we forgotten the lessons of Ralph Friedgen? When Maryland bought out the football coach’s contract at the end of a top 25 season, despite his 75-50 career record and five bowl wins from 2001-2010, we were told the program was going from “good to great.” Nine years later, the program has yet to win another bowl game and is now on its third head coach. Critics tend to assume things will get better with a coaching change; rarely do they consider the possibility things could get worse … sometimes much worse.

As the highest-paid employee of the state, criticism comes with the job. No matter how well you’re doing, skeptics will doubt you every step of the way. Even a few years after he won a national title, there were still those loudly calling for Williams to be fired. But sometimes fans just need to take a deep breath, appreciate a healthy and successful program and remember the lessons of the past.

No one knows for certain if or when Turgeon will take that next step. But if history is any clue, we should have a little faith and be patient with a successful coach. Thankfully, some of Turgeon’s harshest critics finally seem to be coming around. Many took to social media after the season ended, saying he won them back with his young team’s hard-fought NCAA tournament performances in Jacksonville.

After the heartbreaking loss to No. 3 seed LSU, an emotional coach Turgeon told a TV reporter his players “deserved better.” Looking back on this season and the job he’s doing at Maryland, maybe the coach deserves better as well.

Rudy Gersten is a University of Maryland alumnus and longtime season ticket holder.

