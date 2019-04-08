

Olivia Ranta, left, made five saves in the win against Glenelg. Eloise Clevenger, center, and Victoria Hensh scored five goals each in the win. (David J. Kim/David J. Kim)

Five days before facing rival Glenelg, Marriotts Ridge’s senior Victoria Hensh played a scene from the 2006 movie “We Are Marshall” to her teammates. Just like Marshall coach Jack Lengyel narrates the history of the school to his players, Hensh laid out the painful history of the Mustangs’ losing streak to Glenelg.

After winning a regular season game in 2016, Hensh’s freshman year, Marriotts Ridge had lost to Glenelg in its next five games, including three times in the playoffs. “This is our time to make history and upset them and defeat them,” she told fellow Mustangs.

“Everyone was just so hyped and it carried on throughout practices and into this game,” said Hensh, who had five goals. “Our whole motto was ‘Let’s make history.’ ”

The Mustangs (4-0) overcame their hump Friday, edging the Gladiators, 10-8. Perhaps not quite sure how to celebrate, players shouted, bounced up and down and hugged each other when the final buzzer sounded. After all, for most of the Mustangs, it was their first career win against Glenelg.

“Going into the game, we knew that Glenelg was going to bring everything they had and we knew we had to do the same,” senior goalie Olivia Ranta said. “We were going to put everything out there and leave everything on the field, and I think that having that mentality every game this season helped us prepare to be even more prepared.”

The Mustangs treated the game like the playoffs. Players on the sideline cheered not just for every goal and save but also for turnovers forced and groundballs. So when Marriotts Ridge scored five unanswered, free-position goals to start the game, the cheering pierced through the drizzling evening and gave more confidence to those on the field.

“We have been practicing against various defenses,” said junior Eloise Clevenger, who scored five times. “We were able to work around their backer and get the free positions and it was just a matter of finishing them. That was really crucial.”

The schools, separated just by seven miles, are likely to meet again in the playoffs when the stakes will be higher.

“We’re moving forward. We’re not looking back,” Clevenger said. “Now, it’s over and we’re looking forward to our next game.”

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (9-1) Last Ranked: 2

Christina Cavallo and Rita Peterson combined to score 17 goals in their two wins against W.T. Woodson and Good Counsel Saturday.

2. Bishop Ireton (6-2) LR: 5

After narrowly edging Georgetown Visitation, 10-9, the Cardinals will face Good Counsel on Tuesday.

3. Georgetown Visitation (9-3) LR: 1

The Cubs bounced back from their loss to Bishop Ireton with three straight wins.

4. Marriotts Ridge (4-0) LR: 6

Eloise Clevenger and Victoria Hensh scored five goals apiece in their 10-9 win against Glenelg.

5. South River (5-1) LR: 4

The Seahawks took their first loss of the season against Cape Henlopen (Del.) on Saturday.

6. Glenelg (4-1) LR: 3

The Gladiators fell to Marriotts Ridge on Friday for the first time since 2016.

7. Riverside (6-0) LR: 9

The Rams posted two shutouts last week against Wakefield and Broad Run.

8. Good Counsel (7-1) LR: 7

The Falcons won three of four games last week, including a 16-15 win over Paul VI.

9. Spalding (6-3) LR: Not ranked

The Cavaliers split two games last week, beating Glenelg Country, 13-10, and losing to Notre Dame Prep, 15-11.

10. Dominion (7-0) LR: NR

The Titans have scored at least 18 points in each of their last six games.

On the bubble: Holy Cross, Severna Park, Holton-Arms, Langley