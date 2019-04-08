

As a freshman, Maryland's Jalen Smith averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. (John Raoux)

Maryland’s Jalen Smith will return for his sophomore season, the school announced Monday. With the team’s spring workouts beginning this week, he will fully focus on the upcoming season and will not attend the NBA combine next month.

Smith, who was named to the all-Big Ten freshman team, had an up-and-down debut season but finished with an impressive showing at the NCAA tournament. He recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds in the first round against Belmont, and then 15 points and eight rebounds in the second round against LSU.

“I am proud of Jalen’s decision to remain in school and develop his game while continuing his education,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Jalen did so many great things for our program this season and his potential was on full display in the NCAA Tournament. He has the opportunity to take his game to another level as he works with our strength and coaching staff this offseason. Jalen is a special individual from a great family and we are excited to have him return to College Park.”

As a freshman, Smith averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, but he was inconsistent at times and struggled early with the physicality of the Big Ten. While he showed flashes of his ability throughout the season and more so toward the end, Smith was limited to eight points or fewer in 10 games.

Smith, a five-star recruit from Baltimore, arrived in College Park as a player who was considered a candidate to head to the NBA after one year, but then he showed that he needed a bit more time to develop. He has a chance to position himself well for the 2020 NBA draft.

“I’m excited to return to Maryland for my sophomore year and advance my education as I continue to develop both on and off the court with my teammates and coaching staff,” Smith said in a statement. “This past season was an amazing experience and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for our team. I’m appreciative of Coach Turgeon, the staff, my teammates and Terp Nation for all of their support.”

With sophomore Bruno Fernando likely to depart for the NBA, Maryland is now expected to return seven of the eight players in the 2018-19 rotation, including leading scorer Anthony Cowan Jr., a rising senior guard.

Smith, who started 33 games as a freshman, recorded 225 total rebounds, the fifth-most for a freshman in program history. He came to Maryland in a class of six freshman, a group that included two starters and five regular contributors.

