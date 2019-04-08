

Joanna Lohman starred at Springbrook High School and Penn State. (Courtesy Washington Spirit) (Brad Smith/Washington Spirit)

Joanna Lohman scored the only goal in the Washington Spirit’s preseason finale Saturday, and while the late strike against Virginia Tech carried token significance a week ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League opener, it meant a ton to her.

After almost 16 years of globe-trotting and league-hopping, Lohman scored in her last appearance. A day earlier, she had told her teammates she was retiring. The front office was well aware, having suggested an ambassador’s role with the organization.

Lohman, who will turn 37 this summer, played the last 24 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Maryland SoccerPlex. She failed to convert a penalty kick, then hit the crossbar before scoring on a goalkeeping error in the 79th minute.

“I’m healthy, I’m playing well, but they are ready to bring in younger players,” said Lohman, who, with her Silver Spring roots, engaging personality and distinctive hair style (the “JoHawk”) has been among the teams’s most popular figures since signing in 2015.

She saw the writing on the wall this winter when the Spirit had four of the top eight picks in the NWSL draft.

“It completely makes sense for all of us,” said Lohman, who played in 13 of 24 matches last season, with four starts and one goal. “I have an abundance of off-field opportunities. It doesn’t feel good to ask for exceptions for an off-field career. I am not getting any younger and this is my opportunity to take advantage of those things.”

The Springbrook High School and Penn State graduate has been juggling a lot.

She is an envoy for the sports diplomacy program at the Department of State, an initiative that has taken her around the world, mostly recently to Malaysia. She is on the speakers’ circuit and is a vocal advocate for human rights, particularly in the LGBTQ community.

“Soccer has given me global perspective of what it is like to be a gay woman in different countries,” said Lohman, who calls herself “Rainbow Warrior.” “I realize how lucky I am to have this platform and to be able to have this voice and be adored for it. I’ve been adored for being a gay, out professional athlete. That is a privilege. I want to be a strong, central voice in the community and to really work toward gaining equality for not just the LGBTQ community but all minorities.”

Last month, she launched a class called “Define Your Beauty,” which she described as “36 years of my life-altering, identity-shaping moments all rolled into one rigorous and robust course. It’s about discovering, defining, loving and maximizing the qualities you really think are unique and about falling in love with yourself so you have the confidence to really share who you are in the world.”

Amid U.S. leagues that came and went, she played in Sweden, Japan, Spain and Cyprus. She was also part of two U.S. first-flight leagues and multiple amateur circuits. Before joining the Spirit four years ago, Lohman played three seasons with the NWSL’s Boston Breakers.

Besides the Spirit, she played for the Washington Freedom in the defunct Women’s Professional Soccer and the amateur D.C. United Women.

At the international level, Lohman captained the U.S. under-21 squad and made nine appearances for the senior team.

Her mission working behind the scenes for the Spirit is improving a frayed bond with the fan base. Ownership decisions, trades of popular players and a 7-32-9 record the past two seasons have taken a toll.

The Spirit is under new majority ownership: This winter local businessman Steve Baldwin replaced Bill Lynch, who retained a reduced share. The roster includes U.S. national team players Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan.

Washington will open Saturday at home against New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC.

“The club wants to be loved and wants to become one of the best [women’s] clubs in the world,” Lohman said. “They realize you can’t do that without building up a fan base and keeping that fan base. They are making massive efforts to get people to games. We want to build awareness, not just for the club but getting more women involved in the game.”

Will she have an office at SoccerPlex?

“I think my office is still the playing field,” she said.

The Spirit will retire Lohman’s No. 15 jersey during a June 22 ceremony, which, fittingly, is the same day the team hosts its first Pride Night celebrating the LGBTQ community.

“It’s been such an amazing ride and the game has given me so many challenging situations that have allowed me to find my true identity,” Lohman said.