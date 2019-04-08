

Michael Taylor missed the Nationals' first eight games as he recovered from a leg injury suffered during spring training. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Michael A. Taylor woke up in Harrisburg, Pa., on Monday morning but soon received a message to head to Philadelphia. So the utility outfielder hopped in an Uber XL and rode the roughly 100-mile journey to Citizens Bank Park, where the Nationals activated him off the injured list for the night’s series opener against the Phillies. The Nationals optioned Andrew Stevenson to Class AAA Fresno as a corresponding roster move.

During spring training, Taylor had competed with Victor Robles to open the season as the Nationals’ center fielder, but Taylor sprained his left knee and hip March 14 and missed the rest of camp.

Taylor said Monday that “body-wise” he has felt good for the past 10 days, but he needed the time with AA Harrisburg for game reps and timing at the plate. When asked whether there was a moment when he felt ready to play in the majors again, Taylor kept his face straight.

“I did a backflip off second base,” he joked. “That’s when I knew it was go time.”

“As soon as I was able to run on the field, run bases and things like that,” he added. “I felt pretty confident that I was capable of playing in a game.”

The Nationals expect Taylor to be available off the bench Monday night, Manager Dave Martinez said. Martinez was surprised Taylor returned to the Nationals so soon; the manager had suspected the outfielder would be out for much longer after seeing Taylor try to get up and fall again immediately after injuring the leg.

“It's nice to have his defense and his ability to steal bases and his ability to come off the bench and give us some pop,” Martinez said.

Martinez emphasized that, with Taylor and infielder Howie Kendrick back, the team now has significantly more lineup flexibility. Martinez said he views Taylor as a pinch runner who can steal bases and can be used in double-switch situations.

Taylor, for his part, said he isn’t surprised that he has returned so soon after a scary-seeming injury.

“When I woke up the next day, I felt good,” Taylor said. “So, I knew it wasn’t going to be anything too serious and I wasn’t going to miss a crazy amount of time. Honestly, it took a little longer than I expected.”

Nationals (4-4)

Adam Eaton, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Anibal Sanchez, P

Victor Robles, CF

Phillies (6-2)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Odubel Herrera, CF

Scott Kingery, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Vince Velasquez, P

