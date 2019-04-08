

These Texas Tech fans were in Minneapolis to see the Red Raiders beat Michigan State in the Final Four. Back home, things got a little rowdy. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Texas Tech announced that it is canceling classes after 5 p.m. local time Monday evening and all day Tuesday because of the Red Raiders’ appearance in the NCAA tournament championship game against Virginia on Monday night.

With @TexasTechMBB playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled. Please see the attached memo for specific details. pic.twitter.com/rLbhXhbsTk — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech fans celebrated exuberantly — maybe a tad too exuberantly — in Lubbock on Saturday night after the Red Raiders beat Michigan State in the Final Four.

Some dude is riding down Broadway on a Lime Scooter that's STILL ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/p4URKn0TlD — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) April 7, 2019

The attempt at reflipping a car was wildly unsuccessful so apparently just turning it and kicking it is close enough. pic.twitter.com/4ubHpAc9k4 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) April 7, 2019

All this was noted by a very prominent former Texas Tech student:

Y’all Wildin out there i see! 😬😬 https://t.co/pFjZ36kag3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2019

But Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard said some fans went a little too far.

“First of all, I know we have great fans at Texas Tech, and I know those students very well, and I just hate that the actions of a select few are putting Lubbock in maybe this light, but I’ve lived in Lubbock 13 years,” he said Sunday. “I know the students. I know the people. We have core values, but sometimes just a few people will do something, and I just hate that it kind of puts that light on it.

“So my message and my voice would be let’s celebrate this, let’s enjoy this, but let’s do it in the right way, in a safe way. But I want to recognize all the people that do do that the right way. All the people that spent their hard-earned time and money to come here. Our hotel last night was electric, but it was safe and professional and just good. I did see some of those things, it didn’t make me happy, but I’d like to recognize all the people that are doing it the right way. Hopefully this story isn’t just those select few that made some bad decisions.”

