Virginia and Texas Tech will meet in the NCAA tournament final Monday night, with both schools seeking their first-ever men’s basketball championship. Here’s everything you need to know about the championship game.

When: 9:20 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson).

Stream: March Madness Live.

Point spread: Virginia minus-1.5, as of Monday afternoon.

Probable starters: For Virginia, forward Mamadi Diakite and guards Kihei Clark, Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter have started four straight games after Diakite entered the starting lineup in the tournament’s second round.

For Texas Tech, guards Davide Moretti, Jarrett Culver and Matt Mooney, along with big men Tariq Owens and Norense Odiase, have started 35 of 37 games as a group, although Owens’s status is uncertain after an ankle injury suffered Saturday night.

How they got here: Virginia (34-3) started the season with 16 straight wins before the first of two losses against Duke. Its only other loss came to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Cavaliers opened the NCAA tournament with double-digit wins over No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb and No. 9 seed Oklahoma. Then came three close calls: First a 53-49 win over 12th-seeded Oregon in a game that was tied with four minutes to play. Then an 80-75 overtime win over No. 3 seed Purdue, highlighted by Diakite’s game-tying shot in the final moments of regulation. And finally Saturday’s 63-62 win over Auburn, with the winning margin coming on three Kyle Guy free throws with less than a second remaining. That was Virginia’s 10th win against a ranked team this season, a school record.

The Red Raiders (31-6) won 15 of their first 16 games and finished atop the Big 12 standings. They lost to West Virginia in the conference tournament title game, but have looked dominant since. Texas Tech cruised through its NCAA tournament schedule — a 72-57 win over No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky, a 78-58 triumph over No. 6 seed Buffalo and a 63-44 victory over No. 2 seed Michigan — before toppling No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Region final to reach its first Final Four in school history. The Red Raiders used a big run early in Saturday night’s second half to pull away from East Region winner Michigan State in a 61-51 win.

Fast facts: Virginia has never before played Texas Tech . . . Virginia ranks first in the country in scoring defense, and is the only school in the nation averaging fewer than nine turnovers a game . . . Virginia is one of only two schools in the country with players from five different continents. (Maine is the other) . . . Virginia is 28-0 this season when leading at the half, and 32-0 when holding opponents to less than 50 percent shooting from the field.

Texas Tech is attempting to become the first national championship winner from Texas since Texas Western in 1966 . . . Jarrett Culver was the school’s first Big 12 player of the year, and leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists . . . Texas Tech leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 36.8 percent shooting . . . Davide Moretti is second in the nation in free-throw shooting, making better than 92 percent of his attempts.

They said it: “We know what we’re in for. We know how good Texas Tech is, so we know it’s going to be a dogfight. Coach always says, the joy is in the competition. So we’re mostly excited to go out there and compete. We’d love to cut down the nets. I can’t — I would probably be speechless if we’re able to do it. I’m sure it would mean the world to me. It’s what every kid hopes for and what we work so hard for. But like Coach said, the joy is in the competition.” — Virginia guard Ty Jerome.

“Everyone has the dreams and the goals, but that’s why we have a door knocker. You just keep knocking. You never know when sometimes the door gets slammed in your face, but sometimes you get your foot in the door and then your shoulder, and then you can bust through.” — Virginia Coach Tony Bennett.

Coach Chris Beard “told us in the summer — I don’t know if it was the first day, but it was early. He said, We have enough in this gym, in this locker room right here to play on the final Monday night. And either Coach is psychic — he might be psychic — because here we are on the final Monday night. We just believed him and believed in each other.” — Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney.

“Why not us? We’ve got good players. We’ve got a great university. We play in arguably the best league in the country. We won the Big 12 regular season title. We’re a good team. We’ve got good players. Yeah, I think we deserve to be here, as do a lot of other teams. You’ve got to get fortunate, but we did.” — Texas Tech Chris Beard.

Read more

Virginia and Texas Tech reached NCAA final by suffocating opponents. So what happens now?

In a sport dominated by programs like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas, the final has found itself some freshness and otherness. In that process, it also has found the promise of bruises. Even the statistics grind against each other like grotesqueries on a dance floor. In adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, Virginia stands fifth, Texas Tech first. In adjusted offensive efficiency, Virginia stands third, Texas Tech 28th. Now what? (Read more)

To get here, U-Va. had to look in the mirror. Now the Cavs must beat a team just like them.

Writes Jerry Brewer: “You look forward to playing the Red Raiders about as much as you look forward to receiving an elbow to the kisser. It’s rare that the Cavaliers face an opponent that enjoys being similarly inconvenient. The final of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be many things: slow, physical, tight, tense, evenly matched and defensively brilliant. But fun won’t be high on that list, if at all. The line separating competition and entertainment will be clearly defined.” (Read more)

Virginia and Texas Tech are bringing old school to the national championship game

Writes John Feinstein: There’s simply no doubt Virginia and Texas Tech have gotten this far with defense, albeit employing entirely different styles. The Cavaliers, wear you down with their pack-line defense, making you think you’re open from the three-point line when you’re really not, and attacking anyone who decides to go inside. Texas Tech goes after anything that moves on the perimeter. No pass is uncontested. Leave the ball anywhere near a Red Raider, and it is apt to be slapped away an instant later.” (Read more)

A year after historic upset, Tony Bennett and Virginia see things turning their way

Is good fortune smiling on Virginia a year after the historic upset loss against UMBC? Players seem to think so. (Read more)

Virginia’s Final Four win is only the latest wild finish in Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minneapolis Miracle? Philly Special? Kyle Guy’s six points in seven seconds? This venue has had its share of the amazing. (Read more)

Texas Tech rolls after a ‘veins popping’ pep talk from Patrick Mahomes

The NFL MVP, who was Tech’s quarterback for three seasons, gave the men’s basketball team what one player described as a “blood rushing, veins popping” pep talk. (Read more)

Texas Tech cancels classes for national title game, hopes for better-behaved fans

Lubbock could be a zoo on Monday night. (Read more)