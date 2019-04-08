

NEW YORK — Trevor Rosenthal’s first pitch was a humming fastball that clipped the top of the zone for strike one. It registered at 95 mph on the Citi Field scoreboard, just a few ticks below his usual velocity, and felt good coming out of his right hand. Most of them have this season.

That’s not the problem. The truth is, now four appearances into a nightmare start to his season, Rosenthal isn’t sure what is. The Washington Nationals reliever is searching for a solution, like someone rummaging through the dark, but he couldn’t find one in the Nationals’ 12-9 win over the Mets on Sunday. That first-pitch strike was the last he threw in the eighth inning. Next came a fastball that missed low and in. Then a fastball that hit Dominic Smith. Two wild pitches and a four-pitch walk later he was pulled from the game.

His totals for the day: two batters, seven pitches, that lone strike and no outs.

His totals for the season: nine batters, seven earned runs, 38 pitches and no outs.

His outlook: irritated and a bit confused.

“I’ve been super encouraged because of how good I feel, but that’s what makes it more frustrating because I know it’s there,” Rosenthal said after Sunday’s win. “I know my stuff’s there, I feel better than ever, really, but the results aren’t happening.”



What’s happening is history — the wrong kind of history — in Rosenthal’s first 10 days with the Nationals. His ERA is still INF, which stands for infinity, because at least one out is needed to calculate that statistic. He hasn’t gotten one of those since Aug. 12, 2007, back when he pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, before he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow and everything changed. The INF appears just a few inches from his name wherever it appears — on scoreboards and websites and stat sheets that are passed around the ballpark. At first, when it felt like one of baseball’s many oddities, Rosenthal could laugh at it. Now, as it lingers into a fourth series, he and the Nationals need it to go away.

[For Nationals’ bullpen, there’s no relief from the scrutiny]

They Nationals signed Rosenthal in late October to a one-year contract with $7 million guaranteed. He was the first free agent signed by any team this offseason, after his Los Angeles workout had scouts speed dialing their general managers. He was coming off a year away from baseball while he recovered from Tommy John surgery. His fastball was back in the triple digits. His slider looked sharp. He was a must-have, especially on a short-term deal, and Washington jumped at the chance to make him their new setup man.

But he is no longer in that role, not until he sorts through whatever is happening once he takes the mound. The year began with him getting hit and struggling to locate his slider. Now he seems to have lost the strike zone altogether. Next will come mechanical tweaks and more trips to the video room and maybe another opportunity soon if the situation is small. The ripple effects have torn through the bullpen and contributed heavily to a 4-4 start that could be much worse. A lost Rosenthal leaves Washington without a sturdy bridge between its stacked rotation and all-star closer Sean Doolittle. It shuffles relievers into roles they shouldn’t be in and taxes the whole group.

And it leaves Washington with no other choice than to keep looking for him. There is little else they can do.

“We have to come up with something. We have to figure something out for him,” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. “We tried to tweak something with his mechanics, but we’ve got to keep working on it. It’s tough because up here you’ve only got so many guys in the bullpen. You need everybody. I tried to give guys off today that have been pitching quite a bit. These guys have got to pitch. But we’re going to need Rosey. We really are. So we’ve got to get him right.”

“You can throw 100 all you want,” Martinez added after the game. “If you can’t throw strikes, it’s an issue.”

Rosenthal has his pre-surgery velocity. His warm-up pitches are going where he wants them to. He can feel his slider — a pitchers way of saying it’s in sync — but then there’s a disconnect he cannot shake. He thinks it may be the game speed, his heartbeat racing, a little too much energy uncorking his control.

Martinez pitched him up six runs Sunday to see if a low-leverage situation would help. It didn’t. The Nationals, as a result, have twice used Justin Miller in the eighth inning and recalled Joe Ross from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies on Sunday morning. Ross took a red-eye, cross-country flight to provide help as soon as possible and then allowed a three-run homer in just the fourth relief appearance of his career.

The Nationals are scrambling. They have the league’s worst bullpen ERA. They’ve given up 17 runs in the eighth — the inning that once was Rosenthal’s to lose — and fans are calling, louder and louder, for free agent closer Craig Kimbrel on social media.

Rosenthal feels it all because it all connects back to him.

“They’ve supported me through the hard times and I know they have confidence in me that I’ll figure it out and be able to contribute in big spots,” Rosenthal said. “But yeah, never want to hang someone else out to dry or put them in a bad situation. So it’s tough.”

