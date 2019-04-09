

South Lakes kept their win streak alive against Yorktown on Monday. (Courtesy photo/South Lakes soccer)

The spring soccer season is still young, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the South Lakes Seahawks are the most feared team in Northern Virginia.

They’re talented, of course, but it’s also because they’ve posted the type of wins that might scare potential opponents. Now 7-0-0 to start the year, the Seahawks have won five games by three goals or more.

South Lakes is no stranger to hot starts, as they dominated the region last year as well. That team didn’t lose until early June but dropped two in a row to end its season in the state quarterfinals. It’s something Coach Marty Pfister thinks about as he watches this year’s squad run all over opponents.

“That was the first time we had made that deep of a run, so I’m sure we learned from it,” he said. “We learned that the season is pretty long, you can never get satisfied.”

Pfister returned seven starters from that team and added a group of sophomores that were previously on junior varsity to give the team depth. Led by senior midfielder Alex Robles, junior midfielder Oswaldo Cruz and senior defenders Michael Bush and Dirk Stassinos, the Seahawks have shown great balance.

“Now those [sophomores] are really contributing with the returning players, and we’re just getting after it and scoring goals now,” Pfister said.

Naturally, the team would like to extend their early-season momentum as long as they can. But if the abrupt end to last season taught the Seahawks anything, it’s that they shouldn’t take anything for granted.

“I’m sure that’s the one thing that sticks with them is that it only takes one play or one game and you’re out,” Pfister said. “You can never get comfortable.”

1. South Lakes (7-0-0) LR: 1

Monday’s 4-2 victory over Yorktown is the first time this year the Seahawks have allowed multiple goals in a game.

2. Briar Woods (8-0-0) LR: 4

Junior forward Wes Anderson scored twice in the Falcons’ 4-0 win over Tuscarora.

3. Robinson (4-0-2) LR: 2

The Rams are undefeated to start the year, with draws against W.T. Woodson and South County.

4. Hylton (8-0-0) LR: 6

The undefeated Bulldogs have posted three shutouts.

5. Westfield (7-1-1) LR: 8

The Bulldogs have already eclipsed their win total from last year (five).

6. Riverside (7-1-0) LR: NR

The Rams, who went undefeated in 2017, are off to another strong start, posting three straight shutouts.

7. TC Williams (7-1-1) LR: NR

The red-hot Titans won their last three games by three goals or more.

8. Washington-Lee (6-2-2) LR: 3

The Generals’ comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to McLean.

9. Gar-Field (7-1-0)

After losing their first game of the year, the Indians have won seven straight.

10. Loudoun Valley (6-1-2) LR: 7

The Vikings’ only loss this season came against Riverside.

Dropped out: No. 5 West Potomac (5-3-0), No. 9 W.T. Woodson (2-3-2), No. 10 Justice (5-4-1)

On the bubble: Chantilly, Madison, Yorktown