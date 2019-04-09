

Breathe easy Eugenio Velez, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has erased you from the record books. The 33-year-old went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, extending his hitless streak to 49 consecutive at-bats and eclipsing Velez’s record of futility set in 2011 (0 for 46).

[Chris Davis sets mark for longest hitless streak in front of record-low crowd]

A slow start to the season isn’t in and of itself a bad omen, but Davis was pretty much the worst hitter in baseball history last season after batting .168 with a .539 OPS over 470 plate appearances, the lowest batting average ever for a hitter qualifying for the batting title since 1909. He also struck out in more than a third of those plate appearances (37 percent) reducing his worth to 3.1 wins below a replacement-level player. The only hitters less valuable than Davis over a full season include Jim Levey (minus-4.0 fWAR in 1933 and minus-3.3 fWAR in 1931), Tommy Thevenow (minus-3.6 fWAR in 1930) and Jose Guillen (minus-3.1 fWAR in 1997). That’s it. That’s the list.

Even despite the down year in 2018, Davis wasn’t expected to be worse in 2019. Instead he’s seeing some awful luck mixed in with his poor performance.

Preseason projections had him batting .200 with a .687 OPS, production on par with a replacement player. If we take this forecast as gospel, the chances of him going 0-for-49 to start the year are a minuscule 0.002 percent, odds of roughly 56,000-to-1 against. For perspective, Davis would be five times more likely to be injured by a toilet, at least according to data from 2008. He would be three times more likely to be struck by lightning in his lifetime.

But Davis is not alone in his ineptitude. Baseball’s history has been littered with dubious streaks. We’ve rounded up a few to see how unlucky, in terms of odds, some of these players and teams have been. The saying goes that even a blind squirrel finds a nut. These players and teams? Not so much.

The Blind Squirrel Index

Anthony Young’s losing streak

Mets fans had a front-row seat to one of the most frustrating seasons in MLB history. In 1992-93, Young lost an MLB record 27 consecutive decisions, breaking Cliff Curtis’s record from 1910 to 1911. The record was so obscure Curtis’s family were rooting for Young to succeed.

“Keep your good sense of humor and keep your focus, and let’s get a no-hitter next time out so we can keep the record in the family,” Curtis Cree told the New York Times.

Instead, Young set the mark. He got ample support in his outings during the 1992 campaign (3.8 runs per outing in support) but much worse during the 1993 portion of his futile record (2.1 runs per game). Based on those runs and his runs allowed we would expect Young to lose 17 of his games during that span, not 27.

Odds of achieving the streak: 657,798,168,087 to 1

Aaron Judge strikes out in 37 consecutive games

Judge clobbered 52 home runs as a rookie in 2017 but he also struck out 208 times, including at least once in each game from July 8 to Aug. 20 of that year, fanning 63 times in that span.

It’s impossible to know how often Judge would strikeout out that early in his career, but if we use the league-average strikeout rate of 22 percent in 2017 instead of Judge’s actual career rate of 32 percent, we would expect a hitter to strikeout at least once per game for 37 games just 0.00001 percent of the time.

Odds: 9,040,758 to 1

Phillies’ 23-game losing streak in 1961

Manager Gene Mauch has the dubious honor of being in charge of a Philadelphia squad that lost 23 games in a row from July 29 to Aug. 20 1961. Over that span his pitchers allowed 290 earned runs over 457 innings (5.71 ERA) during a year where the league ERA was 3.98. Surprisingly, based on their runs scored and allowed, we would have expected them to win nine more games than they did, making the 23-game losing streak all the more remarkable.

Odds: 51,000 to 1

Cleveland Indians World Series drought

The Chicago Cubs waited 108 years for their first title and the Boston Red Sox had to endure an 86-year drought in between championships. Now the Cleveland Indians are the franchise with the most seasons without a ring (71 years).

To their credit they’ve made the playoffs 12 times since then, giving them a dozen chances to break the skid. In half of those seasons they had an estimated win rate greater than that of an average AL playoff team, earning them an approximately 59 percent chance to win a five or seven-game series after accounting for home-field advantage. If we use that series win rate for all 12 of their playoff appearances, we would expect Cleveland to win at least one championship 89 percent of the time. Instead, they have none.

If that championship probability sounds high consider the 1954 season where the Indians were one of two teams to make the playoffs. Yes they were swept by the New York Giants, but if you play that seven-game series over again and again you would expect Cleveland to win at least 60 percent of the time based on their actual and expected records.

Odds: 8 to 1

