

Chris Davis broke the modern major league record for consecutive at-bats without a hit on Monday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Orioles slugger Chris Davis, who hasn’t done much slugging of late, set a new major league record for futility on Monday. With his fifth-inning line out to Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Davis extended his hitless streak to 47 consecutive at-bats, passing former Giants and Dodgers utility man Eugenio Velez for the longest such drought by a position player.

Davis, who signed a seven-year, $161 million contract with Baltimore in 2016, last registered a hit on Sept. 14 of last season. The 33-year-old lined out to right in the second inning and lined out to left in the third inning to tie Velez’s mark, which was set during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Davis struck out looking in the seventh inning and struck out swinging in the eighth to extend his hitless streak to 49 at-bats. He was the only Orioles starter not to reach base in Baltimore’s 12-4 win.

“First three at-bats were really good,” Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said afterward. “So I’m taking that as a positive moving forward.”

Chris Davis is now 0-47 dating back to last season, breaking a MLB record for longest hitless streak pic.twitter.com/C9H8Pjodfp — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 9, 2019

Orioles fans set their own record on Monday. The announced crowd of 6,585 was the smallest in Oriole Park’s 28-year history, not counting the Orioles’ 2015 game against the White Sox played before an empty stadium in the wake of protests sparked by Freddie Gray’s death. The previous low, set on the first Monday night home game of the season last year, was 7,915.

Some of the fans who braved the threat of rain Monday brought signs to commemorate Davis’s mark. Davis has been booed by the home crowd during his nightmarish start to the season, but there were faint cheers when he made dubious history in the fifth inning.

Davis is now 0 for 28 with 15 strikeouts to start the season. It would take hits in his next six at-bats to eclipse the .168 batting average he finished with last season, the worst in MLB history for a player eligible for the batting title. There’s another record in Davis’s sights that could fall Tuesday if he’s in the lineup. Davis has gone 56 plate appearances without a hit dating back to last season, one shy of the record set by Indians second baseman Tony Bernazard in 1984.

Davis is 0-for-5 tonight, and now 0-for-49 dating back to last year, a record for a non-pitcher. He's gone 56 plate appearances without a hit, one shy of Tony Bernazard's 1984 record. https://t.co/u15Ezkgx7g — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) April 9, 2019



Orioles fans hold up a sign reading '0-47' as Chris Davis bats during Monday's game in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

