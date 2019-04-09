

Hired to recapture the glory at St. John's, Chris Mullin made just one NCAA tournament. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Chris Mullin will resign as St. John’s basketball coach in the coming days, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported just before Monday night’s national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported the same thing later Monday.

Hired four years ago more for his St. John’s pedigree (Mullin led the Red Storm to the 1985 Final Four and was a three-time Big East player of the year) than for his head coaching experience (he had none), Mullin was tasked with resurrecting a program that hadn’t experienced sustained success since the early 1990s. But his four seasons resulted in just one NCAA tournament appearance, this year’s mostly noncompetitive nine-point loss to Arizona State in a play-in game.

In the weeks since then, Matt Abdelmassih — who did nearly all of the heavy lifting when it came to the program’s recruiting — left to join Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Nebraska and first-team all-Big East point guard Shamarie Ponds declared for the NBA draft with one season of eligibility remaining. Plus, junior college point guard Cam Mack requested his release from the national letter-of-intent he had signed with St. John’s, and Nate Tabor, a top 100 recruit from Queens who had given the Red Storm an oral commitment, reopened his recruitment.

Mullin also lost his older brother, Roddy, to cancer on the same day as the team’s regular season finale.

Both Rothstein and Borzello say Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley is expected to be the top target to replace Mullin at St. John’s. Hurley played at Duke at the same time St. John’s Athletic Director Mike Cragg was an athletic department official at the school.

Iona Coach Tim Cluess, who played for Lou Carnesecca at St. John’s from 1979 to 1981 and has taken the Gaels to four straight NCAA tournaments, also could be an option, though the New York Post describes his relationship with his former school as “frosty” and notes that he’s 60 years old with a prohibitive buyout.

A more intriguing option could be New York native Rick Pitino, who is coaching professionally in Greece after he was fired by Louisville in 2017 when his name popped up in the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting. Pitino told Adam Zagoria on Tuesday morning that he “would bring St John’s to the Elite level not seen since Louie roamed the sidelines,” but before that could happen Pitino said the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York “would have to apologize for ruining an innocent mans reputation by putting his name in a complaint.”

St. John’s started the season 12-0 and reached the Associated Press top 25 for just the third time in the past 18 seasons, but things trended downward with the start of Big East play and the Red Storm barely made the NCAA tournament.

Read more:

Key out-of-bounds reversal in Virginia win over Texas Tech raises questions of replay use

Rick Barnes turns down UCLA to stay at Tennessee as Bruins’ search drags on

Baylor edges defending champion Notre Dame for third NCAA women’s title