

Texas Tech's Davide Moretti, center, loses the ball under pressure from Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, right, as Kyle Guy closes in. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports)

It just wouldn’t be a Virginia win in the Final Four without some ensuing questions about the officiating. In the case of the Cavaliers’ overtime victory Monday over Texas Tech that gave them their first national championship, some viewers were upset over a key out-of-bounds call that ultimately went against the Red Raiders.

With Texas Tech down by two points with just over a minute left in the extra session, the Red Raiders’ Davide Moretti got the ball and headed upcourt only to see it poked away by Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter. The initial call gave Texas Tech possession, but an extensive video review that included close-up, slow-motion footage resulted in a determination that the ball had grazed Moretti’s finger before going out of play.

That raised questions of whether replay was being used for what was arguably its originally intended function — to correct obvious errors in officiating with conclusive imagery — and whether it was fair, in this case, to the Red Raiders. As some noted, the replays also appeared to show that Moretti was fouled during the sequence, but that officiating decision was not eligible to be overturned.

A game of INCHES 🥵 ball hits off Davide Moretti PINKY finger at da end 🤯 n Virginia gets da ball BACK pic.twitter.com/N7tf4q8qPz — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) April 9, 2019

“This is the problem with replay: [Virginia’s Kyle] Guy and Hunter fouled Moretti there if you put it in slo-mo,” Ryan Phillips of The Big Lead tweeted. “They can’t call that [with] replay, but they could take the ball from Moretti [because] of the ball being on his pinkie a millisecond too long.”

That last point was a theme among critics of the overturned call. Even if the ball did touch Moretti last, it did so by the barest of margins. To decide that was a more significant factor for possession than Hunter’s action in poking the ball away violated the spirit, if not the letter, of basketball law.

It shouldn’t* have even been reviewed. Hunter knocked it out. It was obvious. If you asked Hunter, he would’ve said it was out on him. But frame by frame super slow mo shows it sliding off Moretti’s pinky. Those kinds of plays aren’t what replay is for. https://t.co/YcMLvzVDxZ — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 9, 2019

We have to watch a play over and over to see whether a guy scraped the ball with his fingernail after someone else hit it out, while pretending to ignore the obvious uncalled foul seconds before, is just maddening.



They’re asking us to adopt a collective delusion! — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Nixon (@CTowersCBS) April 9, 2019

So you can go Zapruder, frame-by-frame on whether the guy had cellular-level contact with a ball that was knocked out of bounds, but can't acknowledge -- while we're splitting hairs -- that Guy was grabbing (ie fouling) Tech kid's arm. Whatever. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) April 9, 2019

Litigating that play with that technology bastardizes the rules. Hunter whacked the ball out of bounds. Pointless that it nicked a pinkie. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) April 9, 2019

THATS AWFUL. This is the problem with too much replay. That’s Texas Tech ball for 40 years of basketball and for 38 minutes of the game — Chris Lewis (@ChrisLewisTweet) April 9, 2019

For all of sports history, that's been "out on" the person who slapped the ball.



But when you watch it, you'll see more often then not, it touches the bottom of your pinky last.



Changing that to out on you, is not getting anything right. It's an awful application of technology. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 9, 2019

Not everyone saw it that way, of course. Ben Pershing of National Journal said on Twitter, “I see lots of people complaining about the replay review, but the original call was wrong and the reversal was correct. I guess you can root for the original incorrect call to stand, for game flow purposes, but it’s an odd hill to die on.”

In any event, the episode conjured memories of Virginia’s win in the national semifinal over Auburn, in which a pair of officiating decisions loomed large. Guy was able to seal that Cavaliers comeback victory by hitting three free throws after being fouled on a shot attempt with less than a second left, prompting accusations that referees had inserted themselves into the outcome.

Moments before that, Virginia’s Ty Jerome committed a double dribble violation that went uncalled, but howls over that were met by rejoinders that the replays showing the gaffe also appeared to show a possible foul on Jerome by Auburn, which also did not draw a whistle. By the same token, calling the foul there would have required more of a judgment call than seeing Jerome temporarily lose control of his dribble before retrieving the ball with both hands, thereby committing a violation when he began dribbling again.

That part of the discussion following Saturday’s Virginia win went to the notion that official reviews are best reserved for occasions when a call has very clearly been made in error or missed completely, and the debate was revived Monday.

“Every sport should have a shot clock on replay,” MMQB’s Albert Breer tweeted. “If you can’t see that you got it wrong in 30 seconds, then it’s not obvious, so don’t overturn it.”

The one thing everyone seemed to be able to agree on was that no one wanted every single basketball play to be reviewed for possible officiating mistakes. In addition, few were claiming Texas Tech would have won if not for the reversal, or that Virginia had reason to feel its breakthrough championship was tainted.

However, there certainly was sentiment that the Red Raiders were denied a chance to make the ending of the national title game more hair-raising because of an excessively hairsplitting use of slow-motion video.

Read more from The Post:

It took winning a national championship, but Virginia finally rewrites the narrative

De’Andre Hunter shines like a star for Virginia after quiet NCAA tournament stretch

Rick Barnes turns down UCLA to stay at Tennessee as Bruins’ search drags on

Expect a wild NHL postseason with the Flames, not the Lightning, as the Stanley Cup favorites