

Antwaine Richardson, left, likely will miss the entire 2019 season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Two weeks into spring practices, Maryland football has lost Antwaine Richardson, one of last season’s starting safeties, to a torn ACL. Richardson likely will miss the 2019 season, Coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

Richardson suffered the injury Saturday, and Locksley said the rising senior is expected to have surgery this week. Richardson has a redshirt year available and could use his final season of eligibility in 2020.

Richardson started in 10 games last season and played in all 12. He recorded 41 total tackles, the fifth-most on the team and the third-most among returners.

“As a guy that has played a lot of football around here, has shown tremendous leadership,” Locksley said, “we’ll obviously miss that experience and miss that experience and the leadership he brought to the table for us from a defensive side of the ball.”

Locksley said the staff has discussed moving Jordan Mosley over to the free safety spot, giving younger players opportunities at the strong safety position. Last year, senior Darnell Savage Jr. played strong safety with Mosley as a backup, while Richardson played free safety.

“He’s a guy that’s shown the ability to motivate and affect others in a positive manner," Locksley said. "That part of it for us is probably the thing we miss the most. With injuries, they’re a part of the game. We’ve got to see some other guys step up into that leadership role, as well to be able to fill in [on the field].”

This is Maryland’s second knee injury of the spring. Backup offensive lineman TJ Bradley tore his patellar tendon on March 30. Bradley recently had surgery and has started the rehabilitation process, but Locksley said he will likely miss the season as well.

After Bradley’s injury, defensive lineman Austin Fontaine moved over to offense, where he’ll stay at least for the spring. He played on both sides of the ball in high school, Locksley said, and if Fontaine is comfortable on offense, the staff will continue to develop him as an offensive lineman. Fontaine has been working with the second-team offensive line.

