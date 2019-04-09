

The Masters tees off Thursday at Augusta National. Here’s what you need to know ahead of golf’s first major.

THURSDAY’S TEE TIMES (all times Eastern)

8:30 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m.: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell (amateur)

9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m.: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (amateur)

9:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddi Pepperell

9:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m.: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)

10:42 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smtih

11:26 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (amateur)

11:48 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Oleson

12:10 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (amateur)

12:32 p.m.: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (amateur)

12:54 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

TV (all times Eastern)

Wednesday: Par-3 contest, 3-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: First round, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday: Second round, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: Third round, 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: Final round, 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

STREAMING (all at Masters.com, and all times Eastern)

Wednesday

-- Par-3 contest, 2-5 p.m.

Thursday

-- Honorary starters, 7:45-8:30 a.m.

-- Featured groups, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

-- Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

-- Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday

-- Featured groups, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

-- Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

-- Holes 15 and 16, 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday

-- Featured groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

-- Amen Corner, 12:30-6 p.m.

-- Holes 15 and 16, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday

-- Featured groups, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

-- Amen Corner: Noon-6 p.m.

-- Holes 15 and 16: 1-6:30 p.m.

WEATHER FORECAST (as of Tuesday)

After rain earlier this week, precipitation should hold off for the first three days, with warm temperatures in the mid 80s and varying degrees of cloudiness. Things could get dicey on Sunday, however, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms throughout the day.

