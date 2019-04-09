

Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier (9) celebrates his home run with teammates during Monday night's game against the Phillies. (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

PHILADELPHIA — To spark a rally in the top of the ninth, with his team trailing by two, Brian Dozier wanted to bunt.

It made sense to the Washington Nationals second baseman who had once laid one down and then scrambled around the bases to score while fielders threw the ball away. The Phillies third baseman Monday night, Maikel Franco, played back — just as Dozier expected — so as closer Pat Neshek unleashed a change-up, Dozier squared. The pitch ran inside and the 31-year-old pulled the bat back. Surprise spoiled, Franco scooted in and Dozier resolved to swing away.

Dozier dispatched the next pitch, another change-up, to straight away center. When the ball landed beyond the fence 410 feet away, it became Dozier’s third hit in 30 at-bats this season. The slow start has frustrated some fans because, with shortstop Trea Tuner injured, manager Dave Martinez has batted Dozier second over the likes of rookie Victor Robles, a younger, speedier candidate getting on base two out of every five times when’s he’s at the plate (instead of one, like Dozier). Though Dozier’s brief resurgence didn’t ultimately rescue the Nationals from a 4-3 loss at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night, it could represent a larger step forward for Dozier.

[Nationals come up one play short in series-opening loss against the Phillies]

“I sure hope so, don’t you?” he said.

In these slumps, the eight-year veteran has struggled with his power and contact. Even during down springs, every statistical category remains about stable and he walks and strikes out at about the same amount rate. Then there’s his OPS, which is .667 for his career in March and April, his worst average month by 60 points. Despite the trend continuing this year, despite the frustration of another slow start, Dozier has maintained a cool exterior. He’s done so, in part, because he’s had practice.

“Playing a number of years, you know you can have a bad week or something in August and it doesn’t really mean that much,” he said Monday night. “But when it gets off to a bad week at the beginning, it kind of gets scrutinized. But look up and if it’s the same thing in October, then we’ll talk. We’ll be fine.”

Part of bumping him into the two-hole, Martinez said, was to utilize Dozier’s experience hitting at the top of the lineup with the Twins. Martinez also suspected it might kick-start the second baseman by protecting him with the heart of the order to earn him more looks at fastballs. The idea has not panned out — nearly half the pitches Dozier sees are breaking balls or off-speed, nearly a career high — but Martinez reasserted recently that Dozier will remain in the lineup.

Despite his casual demeanor, Dozier intimated that he tried harder than ever to break out of the early slump this season. He spent extra time with batting-practice pitcher Ali Modami, assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon and in the batting cage with hitting coach Kevin Long. In the last four or five weeks, Dozier joked, he’s spent more time swinging in the cages than in his entire career combined. He now consumes as much film as he can, transferring his insights from the video room to the cage to eliminate the “bad habits” which held him back last year.

Day in and day out, Dozier stayed in the gym. Martinez thought the investment had paid off quickly when, earlier in the season, Dozier started fouling pitches to the backstop. He seemed focused, locked in and his swings reflected that.

The two saw one of those swings on Monday night. Even before the home run, Martinez took heart in Dozier’s tweaks at the plate. In the first inning, Dozier barreled up a fastball low and away — where the Phillies pitchers attacked him early and often Monday — and flew out to right field.

In the last few games, Dozier said he started to feel right. Martinez noticed. When Dozier made solid contact in the first inning, Martinez felt like Dozier was close.

“I really liked it,” Martinez said of the flyout. “He’s staying on balls. And I told him: ‘When you start doing that, it’s coming.’ ”

Read more on the Nationals:

Michael A. Taylor returns to Nationals ahead of series opener in Philly

What’s wrong with Trevor Rosenthal? The Nationals reliever doesn’t know.