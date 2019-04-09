

Bud Norris bounced back last season and is now in discussions with Washington. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals remain in discussions with free agent reliever Bud Norris, but General Manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday that an agreement has not been reached.

The Nationals are evaluating Norris at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., and one person with knowledge of the negotiations said a deal would likely get done if the pitcher is fully healthy. Rizzo added Tuesday that it would be a “minor league-type deal” for Norris, a 34-year-old journeyman who has played for seven different teams. Norris signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in early March but was released last week, and concerns have since been raised regarding forearm soreness he experienced during spring training.

Norris most recently appeared in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals, finishing 2018 with a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings. The right-hander also notched 28 saves and made 60 of his 64 appearances in the eighth inning or later.

That’s what makes him a logical, low-risk option for the Nationals, who have ongoing bullpen problems and have been unable to figure out the eighth so far this year. They have given up 18 runs in nine eighth innings on the season, and that issue starts with Trevor Rosenthal’s inability to retire hitters or throw the ball over the plate. Signed in late October to be Washington’s setup man, Rosenthal has made four appearances, faced nine hitters, thrown 39 pitches, allowed seven earned runs and recorded zero outs. That has raised the need for additional help — from within the organization or outside it — and that is where Norris may come in to play.

Discussions have taken place throughout the past few days, according to a person with knowledge of them, as the Nationals bullpen struggled through a series against the New York Mets. They blew a late two-run lead in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. Then, a day later, they let an 11-run advantage turn into a tight, 12-9 win. They continue to shuffle roles aside from all-star closer Sean Doolittle, the only reliever who has not been a question mark so far.

If the Nationals sign Norris, he would start in the minor leagues and try to earn a spot. Because he has more than five years of major league service time, Washington would not be able to option him back and forth between the majors and minors. He would be called up if he proved to be an upgrade over a few of the team’s current relievers. Wander Suero, Kyle Barraclough and Joe Ross are the three with remaining options, and it is also possible that the Nationals shift back to a seven-man bullpen in the near future.

That would mean one fewer spot for Norris, or another free agent, or relievers in their system, such as Austen Williams or Vidal Nuño, who are right on the outside looking in. The financial commitment to Norris would be negligible, and most of the money would depend on him making a major league appearance in 2019. It’s why the Nationals are considering him in the first place, as cheap relief insurance for a team that could really use it.

It took less than two weeks for the Nationals to explore ways to fix a glaring weakness. That is what the league’s worst bullpen ERA, sitting at 10.17, will do.

