

The Washington Redskins will face Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will travel to Cleveland and Atlanta for exhibition games this August, part of the preseason schedule released Tuesday afternoon.

The four-game slate begins with a trip to face the new-look Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. between Aug. 8-12. The meeting will be Beckham Jr.'s debut with his new team after being traded from the New York Giants.

Fans in Washington will get their first glimpse of the 2019 roster, when the Redskins host the Cincinnati Bengals between Aug. 15-19. Zac Taylor is the Bengals’ first new coach since Marvin Lewis took over in 2003.

The team heads back on the road between Aug. 22-25 to face Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons. This likely will be the best barometer for what the Redskins starting lineup will resemble as teams typically use the third preseason game to get the most reps for starters and top contributors.

The exhibition season wraps up with a visit from the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 29. Redskins fans may get to see a heavy dose of the team’s former No. 2 overall pick in quarterback Robert Griffin III, a backup for Lamar Jackson.