

Rick Barnes has a record of 88-50 in four years at Tennessee, which went 79-57 over the previous four years. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rick Barnes is reportedly trying to decide whether to go from Dollywood to Hollywood. After leading Tennessee basketball to one of the greatest seasons in the history of its men’s program, the 64-year-old coach may be lured away by UCLA.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported Monday that Barnes was “wrestling with a decision” about choosing between the schools. According to Low, UCLA was offering a contract worth $5 million a year, plus incentives and bonuses, as compared to an extension Barnes signed with Tennessee in September that’s set to increase in annual pay from $3.25 million to $3.75 million by the 2023-24 season.

The Los Angeles Times’s Ben Bolch reported Sunday that Barnes had “emerged as the latest front-runner” in the coaching search by UCLA, which fired Steve Alford in December and finished a 17-16 season with an interim head coach, Murry Bartow. Bolch cited a source close to Barnes in claiming that the coach “would accept the job if offered” by UCLA.

On Sunday, Barnes was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year for his work with the Vols, including a 31-6 record, the No. 1 ranking for several weeks and a berth in the Sweet 16, where Tennessee lost to Purdue in overtime. After being let go by Texas in 2015, in part because of his teams’ inabilities to make deep runs in the postseason, Barnes was hired by Tennessee and has steadily improved the Vols in each of the past three seasons.

Bolch reported that UCLA was also interested in Oklahoma Coach Lon Kruger and had interviewed him, but the 66-year-old coach said in a statement Sunday that he had not had “any contact with anyone from UCLA.” John Calipari reportedly parlayed overtures from UCLA into an effective lifetime contract with Kentucky, and the Bruins’ program has taken criticism for how it has gone about its search.

The school reportedly pursued TCU’s Jamie Dixon until it decided it wasn’t inclined to pay his $8 million buyout fee, and while it wasn’t clear how vigorously UCLA has been courting Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin, Athletic Director Dan Guerrero has taken flak for seeming to bounce from one candidate to another. The search has raised questions of just how desirable the UCLA job really is, given the program’s increasingly distant legacy of enormous success and, as some see it, the expenses and related challenges of relocating to Southern California.

Low reported, per a source, that Barnes “loves living in East Tennessee” but is also “intrigued by the chance to restore UCLA to its past glory and finish his career at such a tradition-rich basketball school.” If he does depart, Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer will have to fill both the men’s and women’s head basketball coach jobs, after the firing last month of Holly Warlick, who struggled to continue the success of the legendary Pat Summitt.

WBIR reported that Fulmer met with Barnes on Sunday evening and that Tennessee “has made an offer to keep” the coach, who was “praying about his options.” According to Seth Davis of CBS Sports and The Athletic, UCLA “thought it had all but landed” Barnes until Tennessee “came back” to him “with more money.”

Davis added that if Barnes opts to stay in Knoxville, UCLA will turn back to Cronin. Barnes, who has a career record of 692-364, is expected to make his decision by Tuesday.

