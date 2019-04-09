

UCLA has hired Mick Cronin away from Cincinnati to be its next basketball coach. (Elsa/Getty Images)

UCLA’s 100-day search for a new basketball coach is over. The Bruins on Tuesday tapped Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin to replace interim leader Murry Bartow, ending a saga that displayed how far the once-heralded basketball program has fallen in recent years.

Under Cronin, 47, UCLA will look to return to national prominence after missing the NCAA tournament twice in the past four years. The Bruins are without a Final Four appearance in more than a decade, a streak unheard of since John Wooden turned UCLA into the envy of the basketball world.

The Bruins began the past season ranked in the top 25 by the Associated Press but lost four straight games — including to Cronin’s Cincinnati team and mid-majors Belmont and Liberty — to end 2018. Athletic Director Dan Guerrero fired coach Steve Alford and installed Bartow to finish out the season.

But Guerrero swung and missed repeatedly during the coaching search, with national basketball figures not exactly jumping at the chance to fill the post.

[It’s way too early, but here’s a 2019-20 college basketball top 25 anyway]

Plenty of bigger names had been linked to the job. But Kentucky signed John Calipari to a long-term contract extension that should take him to retirement. Talks between Texas Christian’s Jamie Dixon and UCLA broke down, and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year, chose to stay with the Volunteers instead of taking a substantial raise to leave for Westwood.

Cronin, at least publicly, was Guerrero’s fourth option but still touts a sturdy resume after 13 seasons at Cincinnati and three before that at Murray State. He has a 365-171 career record and has taken teams to 11 NCAA tournaments, including nine straight years with the Bearcats. His 2011-12 team advanced to the Sweet 16.

UCLA reportedly also approached Virginia’s Tony Bennett and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson about the opening before deciding on Cronin. He agreed to a six-year contract worth $24 million, according to the school.

“Mick Cronin is a fierce competitor, and I’m excited to welcome him to Westwood,” Guerrero said in a news release. “Mick has built a fantastic program at Cincinnati, backed by integrity and discipline, and he has instilled an undeniable toughness in his student-athletes. I am confident he will build this program the right way and lead UCLA basketball back to national prominence.”

The school will officially introduce Cronin on Wednesday.

