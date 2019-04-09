

Jordan McRae had a 54-point game in January in the G League, which he led in scoring this season. (David Zalubowski)

Before the end of the regular season, the Washington Wizards have already started to look forward to 2019-20 by signing guard Jordan McRae to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.

McRae, 28, joined the Wizards on a two-way contract after missing most of last year with a shoulder injury he sustained while playing overseas. As a two-way player, McRae played the majority of the year with the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, as he worked to rediscover his rhythm.

“Just the ball, it leaves your hands, when you get back, you’re not playing for a while, everything feels nasty,” McRae said last week while reviewing his season. “You’re dribbling off your foot. You kind of feel slow. You feel like everybody else is a step faster, but now I’m starting to feel like myself again.”

In 31 games with the Go-Go, McRae finished as the league’s top scorer with 30.4 points per game on 48 percent shooting overall and 34.3 percent from the three-point arc. On Jan. 18, McRae, who already owned the league’s all-time single game scoring record with 61, elevated his status by pouring in 54 points. McRae was named to the G League’s midseason all-NBA Eastern Conference team.

Due to the nature of the two-way contract, McRae made only 27 game appearances with the Wizards. After the G League season ended, he joined the Wizards on a full-time basis and has averaged 9.9 points in 20.9 minutes over the last seven games. While recuperating from a sore left Achilles’ tendon, McRae did not play Sunday against the New York Knicks and he is listed as “questionable” for the Wizards’ Tuesday night finale against the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena.

McRae had expressed hope that his body of work in the G League showed that he belonged in the NBA.

“I’ve been an NBA player before this,” said McRae, who backed up point guard Kyrie Irving during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ championship run in 2016. “Just trying my best to prove to everybody that I can still be the player I was before I got hurt. I think this year, I don’t think it was a loss. I wish we would’ve did better with team here and there, but I think I’ve done an okay job.”

By signing McRae, the Wizards will enter the summer with five players on the roster for next season.

