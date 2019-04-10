

Tom Brady, laser target. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Mo., have cited a 64-year-old man with disturbing the peace after he shined a laser at Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20.

Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit, Mo., faces up to one year of jail or a fine of up to $1,000, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a news release. He’s scheduled to appear at the county’s Municipal Court on July 17.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter of the game and was captured by a cameraman for KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

It happened one other time that we've seen on a pass to Hogan. #Chiefs #Patriots pic.twitter.com/27QkYf0m9P — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs identified the fan — not a season-ticket holder — who shined the laser in February after reviewing the videotape and talking to eyewitnesses. He was banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life. The Jackson County prosecutors did not say how they identified Morgan as the alleged culprit.

“There’s a lot of pride in Kansas City, and we and our fans thought, ‘You don’t do that here,’ ” one Chiefs official told Schefter.

Because of fears that such laser devices can cause permanent eye damage, the NFL prohibits them at its games. In 2017, Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler was targeted by a fan with a laser during a game in Mexico City.

