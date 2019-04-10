

The Nationals ownership is locked in another legal battle with the Baltimore Orioles. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

There is a new wrinkle in the seemingly never-ending legal wrangling between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles over MASN, the cable network that airs each teams’ games, and the TV money the Nationals believe they are owed.

On Tuesday, the Nationals filed a lawsuit in New York state court attempting to block the Orioles’ attempt to arbitrate a new dispute by an independent arbitrator with no ties to baseball.

The dispute in question dates to last summer and centers on profit distribution payments made by MASN, which is currently owned by the two teams (the Orioles maintain a 74 percent stake). The Nationals contend they did not receive what amounts to a dividend payment last year from money made by the network, an amount that falls between $5 million and $10 million, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The network held back the payment, according to one of the sources, because the cable business is in flux and affiliate renewal deals are coming up, which meant it was best to keep the cash with the network. According to the two sources, MASN did not disperse the dividend payment owed to the Orioles last year — some $20 million — either (the two teams receive equal TV rights fees but a greater share of the profits go to the Orioles because of their larger ownership stake).

The Orioles contend the dispute over the profit disbursements must be decided by an impartial arbiter outside of baseball because the league created a fiduciary tie to the Nationals with a $25 million loan in 2015 that was intended as an advance for the TV rights money the Nationals believed they were owed.

“The Nationals violated their contractual obligation to participate in private and confidential arbitration before the American Arbitration Association to resolve disputes arising under the parties’ partnership agreement in the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network,” wrote Jonathan Schiller, a lawyer for the Orioles, in an emailed statement.

The Nationals did not respond to requests for comment.

At the heart of the dispute is the issue that has roiled these two franchises since the Nationals moved to Washington in 2005. The Nationals would like control of their own TV rights — their ownership stake in MASN increases 1 percent per year, topping out at 33 percent — while it is the Orioles’ contention that the network and the revenue derived from it are the compensation they were contractually promised by Major League Baseball when the Montreal Expos were relocated to Washington and allowed to share the Orioles’ broadcast territory.

The Nationals have received a TV rights fee from MASN each year. Last year, according to sources, the amount grew to nearly $50 million. That amount is far less than the Nationals believe they are entitled to, and the discrepancy between what the Nationals want and what MASN, controlled by the Orioles, has paid has been litigated for years.

This past November, a MLB-appointed revenue sharing definitions committee heard the Nationals’ and Orioles’ cases for the second time. In 2014, the committee ruled that MASN owed the Nationals $59 million per year for the 2012-2016 seasons (nearly $300 million in total), but the amount was overturned after an appeal by the Orioles (hence the $25 million loan).

The Orioles argued successfully in New York state court that the decision was tainted by conflicts of interest because the Nationals were represented by Proskauer Rose, a law firm that had previously represented the league, Commissioner Bud Selig and many of its teams.

No decision has been issued from last November’s hearing.

