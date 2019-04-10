

Paul Casey at 30 to 1? Sure, why not? (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the top 10 betting favorites for this week’s Masters, according to VegasInsider.com:

Rory McIlroy: 8 to 1

Dustin Johnson: 11 to 1

Justin Rose: 14 to 1

Rickie Fowler: 15 to 1

Jordan Spieth: 16 to 1

Tiger Woods: 16 to 1

Brooks Koepka: 20 to 1

Francesco Molinari: 20 to 1

Jon Rahm: 20 to 1

Justin Thomas: 20 to 1

And sure, you could pick one of those 10 golfers to win it, but what fun is that? Every Tom, Jack and Arnie knows that Rory McIlroy has a pretty good shot at winning the Masters nearly every year (hasn’t gotten there yet, though); that Tiger Woods has been there done that many times; and that Francesco Molinari was just a beast in the latter half of 2018.

Instead, let’s dive deeper down the odds list for golfers who might be getting less attention than the anointed 10. Not too deep, mind you — sorry Ian Woosnam and Jose Maria Olazabal, but 200 to 1 is 200 to 1 — but deep enough to get past the usual suspects to find three guys who could be wearing green on Sunday. We are guided in our search by the following prerequisites:

Look at the top of the rankings: RotoWire’s Len Hochberg notes that 13 of the past 19 Masters winners have entered the tournament in the top 12 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Good form: The past eight Augusta winners each had at least two top 12 stroke-play finishes in the calendar year leading up to the Masters, either on the PGA Tour or the European PGA Tour.

Good odds, not great odds, but not awful odds: Ten of the past 13 Masters winners had pre-tournament odds of worse than 20 to 1, according to the Action Network, but none of the past seven has been worse than 50 to 1.

That leaves us with three picks who aren’t necessarily favorites yet fit the profiles of most recent Masters winners.

Bryson DeChambeau (30 to 1)

OWGR ranking: 6

The Professor finished seventh at the season-opening Tournament of Champions and tied for 10th at the Sony Open one week later, and while he hasn’t quite held that top 10 form as the year has gone on, he hasn’t missed a cut, either. He also tied for 20th at the Players Championship. It’ll be just the third Masters appearance for DeChambeau after tying for 21st and earning low-amateur honors in 2016 and then tying for 38th last year, but we probably shouldn’t hold that against the 25-year-old: Three of the past eight Masters winners (Danny Willett in 2016, Jordan Spieth in 2015 and Charl Schwartzel in 2011) were making only their second appearance at Augusta.

Paul Casey (30 to 1)

OWGR ranking: 11

At 41, Casey not only has much more Masters experience than the other two golfers here — it’ll be his 12th appearance — but also has shown that he can handle the course: He has three top 10s at Augusta over the past four years with the outlier a tie for 15th last year, when he shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday. Casey’s form has been exceptional this year: He defended his title at his most recent stroke-play tournament, the Valspar Championship, tied for third at WGC-Mexico and tied for second at Pebble Beach.

Xander Schauffele (40 to 1)

OWGR ranking: 10

Schauffele, also 25, missed the cut at the Players Championship but has finished no worse than a tie for 25th in the five other stroke-play tournaments he’s played this year. He won the Tournament of Champions and added a tie for 10th at the Waste Management Open. It’s just his second Masters appearance after a tie for 50th last year.

If you’re still not satisfied, here are the rest of the golfers with better than 50-1 odds, according to VegasInsider.com.

Tommy Fleetwood: 25 to 1

Hideki Matsuyama: 34 to 1

Bubba Watson: 35 to 1

Jason Day: 35 to 1

Matt Kuchar: 35 to 1

Tony Finau: 35 to 1

Louis Oosthuizen: 40 to 1

Adam Scott: 45 to 1

Phil Mickelson: 45 to 1

