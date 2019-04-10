

The scene at Dallas’s American Airlines Center was extraordinary: scores of Mavericks employees lining a parking garage Tuesday to cheer the arrival of Dirk Nowitzki before the team’s final home game of the season. That would make it the final game in Dallas of Nowitzki’s decorated, 21-year career, assuming he retires in the offseason.

That’s still just an assumption, though, as the German forward has yet to confirm that he will be retiring. In fact, Nowitzki said in February that he’d “love to be there for the young guys one more year,” and in any event, isn’t likely to make a decision until this summer.

You’d never know that, however, from Tuesday’s festivities, which the Mavs billed as a “41.21.1” event, referring to Nowitzki’s jersey number, as well as time spent in the NBA. The team stamped that “41.21.1” on fan clappers for those in attendance at the arena, as well as on shirts and commemorative tickets.

It was the reception for the 40-year-old Nowitzki in the garage that really stood out, however. It also made some wonder whether the team, which is moving on to a new era with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and could use the extra salary-cap space to pursue a top free agent, is trying to make up Nowitzki’s mind for him.

It’s not just the Mavericks who have acted like this is Nowitzki’s final go-round. Other NBA teams have celebrated his career when the Mavericks have played road games and he, along with Dwyane Wade — who did announce before the season that he was retiring this summer — were added as special participants in the All-Star Game.

“The fans have shown me a lot of love already on the road, even though I obviously haven’t announced that this is going to be it,” Nowitzki said in February. “I want to see how my body feels the last couple of weeks. If I get to see any improvement, if it’s still fun, and I guess we’re going to make that decision later.”

The 14-time all-star and 2007 NBA MVP, who won Finals MVP honors in leading the Mavericks to their first league title in 2011, has notched career lows this season in most major categories. However, his play has improved over the past month, with Nowitzki’s scoring average increasing from 5.4 before March 8 to 9.1 since then, while his three-point percentage has risen from .281 to .359.

So Nowitzki could have some reason to feel like he still has something left, and Porzingis, who was traded from the Knicks in February but has been out the whole season while recovering from knee surgery, has reportedly lobbied for his childhood idol to return so they can play together.

LaMarcus Aldridge of the Spurs, whose team hosts the Mavs on Wednesday in their final game of the season, said Tuesday of Nowitzki, “I just think he’s so competitive and he loves the game so much that he’s going to come back. I think we’ve made a big deal about this being his last year, and I think he’s coming back.”

Dallas, though, has acted in many ways like an organization determined to bid a fond farewell to its greatest player. If he does return, the team and the league may have trouble topping this season’s tributes — and it’s a problem the Mavs might not want to have.

