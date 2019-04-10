

Last Sunday, Max Scherzer fell while trying to field a groundball up the middle that hit his lower right leg. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals are optimistic Max Scherzer will make his scheduled start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Manager Dave Martinez, despite lingering soreness in his lower right leg. The Nationals ace was hit with a line drive during his start Sunday against the New York Mets.

Scherzer threw off flat ground instead of the mound for his regular bullpen session Wednesday. He had his right ankle wrapped in the clubhouse afterward, though Martinez didn’t see that as a cause for concern.

“He toys around with all kinds of stuff,” the manager said. “He said he feels a lot better than he did yesterday, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

If Scherzer can’t pitch his turn in the rotation against Pittsburgh, Martinez said the team’s contingency plan is to go with starter Anibal Sanchez on regular rest and “go from there.” Scherzer might throw an additional bullpen Thursday from the mound to see how he feels, Martinez added.

On Sunday, Mets center fielder Keon Broxton drove a sharp liner up the middle that connected with Scherzer’s ankle area in the bottom of the fifth. Scherzer fell to his knees to scoop up the grounder and threw Broxton out. The Nationals pitcher remained in the game and pitched into the seventh inning, earning his first win of the season.

Scherzer will watch from the dugout Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The lineups for that game, which starts at 7:05 p.m., are here:

Nationals (5-5)

Adam Eaton, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP

Victor Robles, CF

Phillies (7-3)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Odubel Herrera, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Nick Pivetta, RHP

Read more from The Post:

Nationals complete dramatic comeback against Phillies after going down to their final strike

Sean Doolittle vs. Bryce Harper, and the evolution of Dave Martinez’s bullpen management

MASN feud continues as Nationals and Orioles battle over new lawsuit

Nationals’ Brian Dozier knows one home run won’t solve his April struggles

What’s wrong with Trevor Rosenthal? The Nationals reliever doesn’t know.