

Taylor Hall and the Devils won the NHL’s draft lottery last night. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils claimed the No. 1 overall pick via the NHL draft lottery Tuesday night, earning the right to select presumptive top prospect Jack Hughes. Perhaps the biggest winners, however, were the Chicago Blackhawks, who leaped to the No. 3 overall pick despite just a 2.5 percent chance at winning the lottery. The Blackhawks, who won three Stanley Cups between 2010 and 2015, have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were originally projected to pick 12th overall if the order mirrored the NHL’s final standings.

The New York Rangers moved up in the order as well. Initially projected to pick sixth, the Blueshirts moved up to No. 2, putting them in position to select Finnish prospect Kaapo Kakko.

Oddly, all of the shuffling provided some small mercy to the Ottawa Senators, a woebegone franchise that finished with the best odds (18.5 percent) at landing the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with the worst record in the 2018-19 season. However, the Senators traded away a first-round pick in either 2018 or 2019 to the Colorado Avalanche for center Matt Duchene. The Senators were allowed to pick which of the two years they would send their top pick to the Avalanche, and last year elected to keep their pick when they selected Brady Tkachuk fourth overall.

After this season’s collapse, which included trading away Duchene, it seemed possible the Senators would be further tormented by losing out on a rare No. 1 overall pick and a player that is seen as a generational prospect in Hughes. Instead the Avalanche will receive the fourth overall selection from the Senators in 2019.

Hughes is the most notable American hockey prospect since Auston Matthews, and like Matthews hails from a nontraditional hockey market by way of Orlando. A 5-foot-10, 176-pound center, Hughes averaged two points per game in the USHL this past season and helped Team USA to a silver medal in the most recent World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. His older brother, Quinn, was selected seventh overall in the 2018 draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

This will be the second No. 1 pick for the Devils in the past three years after the team selected Nico Hischier with the first selection in the 2017 draft.

