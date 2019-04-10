

Nick Bosa may indeed wind up in San Francisco. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Nick Bosa knows that very early on the evening of April 25, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is going to call his name and he’s going to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

With that in mind, the Ohio State defensive end decided to cut back on the kind of blunt tweets he used to deliver. He has praised President Trump on the social media platform in the past, calling him and Ronald Reagan the GOATs, and in 2016 he described Colin Kaepernick as a “clown.” Why did he cut back on the politics, while also deleting other controversial comments? The reason for his decision, he said, is simple.

“There is a chance,” he told ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg, “I might end up in San Francisco.”

There’s actually a very good chance, according to most mock drafts, that he will end up in the Bay Area, potentially becoming the yin to the left-leaning yang of local stars like Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and star guard Stephen Curry. The San Francisco 49ers have the second pick in the draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are likely to take quarterback Kyler Murray.

Bosa told ESPN that the Cardinals would be making “a big mistake” if they don’t take him, but his preference for the Cardinals is rooted more in athletics than politics.

“It feels like my entire life has kind of been building up to this moment,” he said.

