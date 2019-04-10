

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones could be selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft. (Gerry Broome)

One of the things that makes the NFL draft so entertaining is that there are no defined scouting rules. What one decision-maker deems important could be the opposite of what another values in a player.



When the Pro Football Focus team puts together its prospect evaluations, the thing we prioritize above all else is college production, based on PFF’s grades and statistics gathered from every collegiate game. And in putting together our draft board, a few players have stood out as not having performed up to the level that justifies their current draft stock.

Here are five potential first-round picks that bring with them some risk:

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Even traditional stats will bring up some major red flags with Gary. He’s racked up all of 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss across 34 games in his college career. The grades look even worse, as he earned a 71.5 pass-rushing grade (on a 0 to 100 scale) and an 82.2 overall grade last season — both of which are significantly lower than the other top pass-rush prospects in this year’s class.

While injuries were a factor, the best pass-rush grade he earned in his college career was just a 72.7 as a sophomore. And unlike fellow defensive line prospect Ed Oliver of Houston, Gary’s lack of production can’t be attributed to coaching or defensive scheme. Gary played on a Michigan defensive line that has seen many players rank at or near the top of PFF’s player grades, including teammate Chase Winovich in this year’s class.

The question for NFL evaluators weighing Gary’s potential as an NFL pass rusher: Why couldn’t he turn that ability into production in college, when he had a clear athletic advantage over nearly every offensive lineman he faced?

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

This evaluation of Jones comes with a caveat: He played behind the second-worst offensive line in pass-blocking grades in college football. However, he didn’t overcome that lack of talent in front of him in any way that indicates he should be a first-round pick, and he didn’t even rank in the top five of his draft class in passing grade last season (80.3).

Compared to a player like the Rams’ Jared Goff, who excelled in college despite playing with a poor supporting cast, Jones simply doesn’t measure up.



Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft, and could be selected as early as the top 10. (AJ Mast/Associated Press)

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

If you’re looking for a silver lining in Lock’s college grades, it’s worth noting that he improved every season of his career at Missouri. The problem is that even his best grade suggests he is little more than a middling quarterback prospect.

Lock’s 86.3 passing grade last season ranked eighth among all starting quarterbacks in the draft class, and his accuracy in particular stands out as a red flag: His 70.6 adjusted completion percentage ranked 18th among draft eligible quarterbacks. Quarterbacks who fared that poorly in previous years haven’t been able to fix those issues once they reached the NFL.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

The concerns surrounding Campbell are dependent upon the role the team who drafts him sees for him. If a team wants him to be a slot receiver and gadget player, Campbell has proven more than capable of filling that role. If a team saw his 4.31-second 40-yard dash time and envisioned him as a plug-and-play deep threat, it is likely going to have buyer’s remorse.

The Ohio State wideout simply has never been utilized as that kind of a receiver. In fact, Campbell lined up as a boundary wide receiver for the Buckeyes on only 231 passing snaps during his entire career, averaging a measly 1.1 yards per route. On his 490 passing snaps out of the slot, however, Campbell averaged 3.1 yards per route. The majority of that slot production came this past season, when only 21 of his 111 targets were on throws 10-plus yards downfield.

He simply hasn’t been a complete receiver up to this point in his career, and teams counting on him being more than a slot receiver at the next level are taking a major risk.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

This year’s running back class is weaker than past seasons, but that doesn’t mean franchises need to reach to land a talented player at the position.

Jacobs is projected to be a late-first round pick, with mock drafts connecting him to the Ravens at 22nd overall, the Raiders at 24th and the Eagles at 25th. Simply put, that would be a mistake.

That’s not a knock against Jacobs, who is rightly being viewed as the best running back in this class. It’s more about how small the gap is between Jacobs and a player like Florida’s Jordan Scarlett, whom PFF has ranked as the eighth-best running back in this class and will likely be available on Day 3 of the draft.

On 255 carries in Jacobs’ college career, he averaged 0.25 forced missed tackles per attempt and 4.1 yards after contact per attempt. On 347 college carries, Scarlett averaged 0.29 forced missed tackles per attempt and 3.8 yards after contact per attempt. Those are nearly identical numbers, both against SEC competition, and Scarlett even ended with the higher career rushing grade than Jacobs, at 88.2 to 86.2. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, but what they do say is that for a player like Jacobs who didn’t even put up special athletic testing scores, a first-round pick is simply too much of an investment.

