

Juan Soto and Victor Robles celebrate after the Nationals’ 10-6 win over the Phillies. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how much of a momentum boost, if any, the Nationals’ comeback win against the Phillies on Tuesday provides Manager Dave Martinez’s squad, but the victory offered another glimpse of a potentially bright future without Bryce Harper over the remaining 152 games of this young season and beyond.

With two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning, Victor Robles stepped to the plate representing Washington’s final hope. The Nationals had trimmed Philadelphia’s 6-1 lead to one behind an RBI double by Anthony Rendon and a pair of seventh-inning home runs by Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick, but Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth. The right-hander got ahead on Robles, 1-2, before the rookie outfielder watched a slider miss outside to even the count.

With what remained of the Citizens Bank Crowd on its feet, and a Phillies fan above the Nationals dugout displaying a red sign that read “WE GOT BRYCE, THANKS DC!!," Robles cranked the next pitch he saw into the left field seats to tie the game.

Free baseball in Philly courtesy of Victor Robles. pic.twitter.com/01UeNQvsSZ — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2019

“I felt very proud of myself in that moment,” Robles said afterward. “I actually kept telling myself to get on base, then I ended up hitting the home run. It was just a big relief.”

The 21-year-old Robles became only the second player in Nationals history to hit a tying or go-ahead home run with Washington down to its final strike. Chad Tracy was the first, with a home run off Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon in 2013.



Victor Robles hits a game-tying home run in the ninth inning on Tuesday. (MLB.com)

[Nats complete dramatic comeback vs. Phillies after going down to their final strike]

Robles clapped his hands emphatically as he rounded third base after his third home run of the year. Juan Soto greeted him at the dugout steps with a choreographed handshake celebration that would make Harper, who hit a three-run homer off Stephen Strasburg in the third inning, proud. Upon spotting the MASN camera pointed inside the dugout, Robles then celebrated some more.

One inning later, after Brian Dozier and Rendon opened the frame with consecutive singles, Soto turned on a Jose Alvarez slider and hooked it just over the right field foul pole for a towering, three-run home run. He punctuated the moonshot with a Harper-esque bat flip.

“I couldn’t believe how much it hooked,” Martinez said of Soto’s blast, which was initially ruled fair and upheld upon replay review. “I think that’s the hardest ball I’ve ever seen hit.”

Statcast clocked Soto’s home run at 113 miles per hour, the highest by a Nationals player not named Harper on a homer since 2015. The 20-year-old became the youngest player to hit a three-run home run or grand slam in extra innings since Willie Mays in 1951 and homered in the same game as Robles for the first time. Citizens Bank Park was the site of Soto’s only previous extra-inning home run, a solo shot in the 10th inning of a 7-6 Nationals win on Sept. 11 of last year.

Juan Soto's go-ahead home run tonight came off his bat at 112.7 mph.



Only one Nationals hitter has a higher HR exit velo since Statcast began tracking in 2015:



Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/gfPiTbL2cV — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 10, 2019

Juan Soto (20-166): Youngest player to hit a 3- or 4-run homer in extra innings since Willie Mays (20-047) at Wrigley, Jun 22 1951.https://t.co/8uFkW8QnL7 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) April 10, 2019



Juan Soto flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Harper, who struck out in the ninth inning against Sean Doolittle and finished 1 for 4 in Washington’s 10-6 win on Tuesday, is 6 for 14 with two home runs and six RBI in four games against his former team. Meanwhile, Robles and Soto have combined to go 9 for 29 with three home runs and eight RBI against the Phillies. Philadelphia has Bryce, but D.C. still has Victor and Juan. On Tuesday night, it became a little easier for Nationals fans to be excited about the future without worrying about the past.

That's a Curly W! #Nats ride the bullpen, Robles and Soto to a big 10-6 comeback victory over the Phillies! pic.twitter.com/ZiEPc3twA3 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) April 10, 2019

Read more on the Nationals:

MASN feud continues as Nationals and Orioles battle over new lawsuit

Nationals considering minor league deal for reliever Bud Norris

Nats reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s ERA goes to infinity and beyond

Brian Dozier knows one home run won’t solve his April struggles