

Magic Johnson speaks to the press while resigning as the Lakers' president of basketball operations. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson’s unexpected resignation Tuesday evening from the Lakers shocked the NBA world, including the team’s superstar player. LeBron James was “stunned” by Johnson’s impromptu announcement, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

James was “completely caught off guard,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt concurred, reporting that James “had no clue” of the intentions of Johnson, who as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations helped recruit the four-time NBA MVP to Los Angeles last summer.

“Normally, LeBron is very up to date on what happens in an organization,” Windhorst said. “He doesn’t always get to make the calls, but he always knows first. This has never happened to him before.”

James “remains 100 percent fully committed to the Lakers,” Windhorst added. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne bolstered that assertion, reporting via a source that “despite Johnson’s abrupt resignation, James stands behind Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the organization.”

Of course, as Windhorst noted, the 34-year-old forward is contractually committed to the Lakers, having signed a four-year deal last summer in free agency, worth $153.3 million and without a no-trade clause.

For her part, Buss was as unaware as everyone else that Johnson wanted out, as he made clear while speaking with reporters before the Lakers’ season finale against the Trail Blazers, played at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. “I know I couldn’t face her, face to face, and tell her,” he said, adding, “It’s hard when you love a person like I love Jeanie. I don’t want to hurt her.”

“He didn’t talk to her, he couldn’t face her, and I talked to several of his best friends in the world, and they didn’t know he was about to do this,” Shelburne said Wednesday of Johnson’s resignation. “This was one of the most stunning things I’ve seen in my career.

This is truly incredible. Magic Johnson didn't have the guts to tell Jeanie Buss he was stepping down as #Lakers president of basketball ops. She found out when everyone else did. pic.twitter.com/GOKhXspO5K — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) April 10, 2019

Earvin, I loved working side by side with you. You’ve brought us a long way. We will continue the journey. We love you 💜💛 https://t.co/ofmQl6BtBz — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) April 10, 2019

Buss must now figure out how to replace Johnson, and what becomes of General Manager Rob Pelinka, a former agent for Lakers great Kobe Bryant who was hired by Johnson shortly after the latter was installed in his position a little more than two years ago. While the two executives scored a coup by landing James, they were criticized for a number of other moves, and Los Angeles is coming off a hugely disappointing season that has James out of the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

USA Today reported that James and his agent, Rich Paul, met with Johnson and Pelinka on Saturday for three hours, and that “nothing happened in that meeting that indicated Johnson would step down … three days later.” Johnson’s rationale for leaving, as he explained it Tuesday, was that he wished to go back his “beautiful life” and be “free” to tweet about whatever he wanted and interact with players on other teams, but he also said cryptically, “What I didn’t like was the backstabbing and the whispering. … I didn’t like a lot of things that went on that didn’t have to go on.”

It remains to be seen how much influence, if any, James will wield over the direction of the Lakers’ front office and related personnel moves, including the possible firing of Coach Luke Walton. He was widely expected to be let go in the wake of his team’s 37-45 season, which included reports of contentious exchanges between Walton and both Johnson and some Lakers players.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that “Johnson planned to fire [Walton], but stumbled into his own resignation on the way.” In his comments to reporters, Johnson sounded unhappy about that potential move, saying, “I would have to affect someone’s livelihood and their life. And I thought about that. That’s not fun for me. That’s not who I am."

Johnson had wanted to fire Walton during the season, though, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and it was Buss who was reluctant to sign off on that until recently, when she learned that the coach was balking at increasing his staff. Citing league sources, Haynes reported that Johnson “had been displeased with Walton’s ability to effectively make in-game adjustments and he felt the coaching staff lacked the experience and expertise to foster player development.”

Now, as many have noted with surprise, Walton has outlasted Johnson with the Lakers. Johnson tweeted Wednesday that he would “always be a Laker for life,” and the team said in a statement that the 12-time all-star, who led the team to five NBA championships as a player, “will always be not only a Lakers icon, but our family.”

“There is no greater Los Angeles Laker than Earvin Johnson. We are deeply grateful to Magic for all that he has done for our franchise — as a player, an ambassador and an executive,” the team said. “As we begin the process of moving forward, we will work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.”

That could be a welcome development to James, who was heard while leaving Staples Center on Tuesday offering this apparent analysis of the situation: “Crazy, crazy, crazy.”

Read more from The Post:

Magic Johnson’s stunning bombshell was classic Magic Johnson

Scott Brooks knows change is coming but expects to stick around

Umpire gets booed for not letting a bat dog do what a bat dog does

Masters 2019: Who can win, who can but won’t and who to pick in your pool